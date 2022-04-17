Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on Saturday (April 16) announced 300 units of free electricity for every household in the state every month from July 1. This big announcement was made by the AAP government on completion of its first month in power in the state. Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Punjab assembly elections held this year.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: What Led to The Clash During Hanuman Jayanti Procession | Explained

What is the 300 Units Free Electricity Scheme?

On June 29, 2021, and ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised a new electricity scheme for the state. And, as promised, just a month after the formation of government in Punjab, the AAP-led government announced 300 units of free power for households in the state every month from July 1, but with a caveat that they will have to pay the full bill if their usage exceeds 600 units in two months.

However, scheduled castes, backward castes, below-poverty-line households, and freedom fighters will be charged just for the usage over and above 600 units. The scheme will put an estimated additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement fulfilling one of the key poll promises of the AAP. He said, “From July 1, 2022, each household in Punjab will get free electricity of 300 units per month. And it will be 600 units for two months,” the chief minister said in a video message on Saturday, when his government completed one month in office.

Mann further said if electricity consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, then a consumer will have to pay for the entire power usage. “For example, if they consumed 640 or 645 units, then they will pay for 40 or 45 units,” added Mann.

The SC, BC, BPL families and freedom fighters (around 21 lakh consumers), currently getting free 200 units each month, will now get 300 units of electricity monthly, said Mann.

Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. Mann also announced waiving off electricity bills pending till December 31, 2021 for those households having up to a two-kilowatt load. Moreover, he said there would be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial and commercial consumers while free power to the farming community would continue.

The Punjab chief minister further said his government would ensure round-the-clock supply to every village and town in two-to-three years. He said his government would also provide the cheapest electricity in the country to the state’s consumers.

How will the 300 Units Free Electricity Scheme Benefit People of Punjab?

Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has worked out that around 61 lakh domestic houses consume less than 300 units per month. The Aam Aadmi Party said the scheme will benefit 80 percent of domestic category electricity consumers in the state. It is likely to be similar to the one implemented in Delhi by the AAP government. CM Mann said free electricity will help every household save money which they can spend on children’s education and meeting other needs.

AAP senior leader and MLA Aman Arora said the announcement of free electricity will benefit around 80 per cent consumers. He said there are a total of 73.50 lakh domestic consumers in the state, and the scheme will cover 61 lakh families. Speaking about why general category consumers are charged if their power consumption exceeds 600 units in two months, Arora said it was done in order to ensure proper utilisation of electricity and prevent its misuse.

He said that consumers could witness electricity consumption exceeding 600 units in summer but in the rest of months, their consumption can be lower than that.

This move would put an additional financial burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state exchequer. “But this burden will not be passed on to consumers,” said Arora.

Punjab has a total financial burden of around Rs 14,000 crore per annum on account of subsided power to various categories, out of which, the subsidy bill on account of free electricity to the farming sector alone is around 7,000 crore.

There is a subsidy bill of Rs 4,000 crore because of Rs 3 per unit rebate in electricity tariff implemented by the previous Congress government and free power of 200 units to SC, BC, BPL families and freedom fighters and Rs 3,000 crore for giving power to the industrial sector at Rs 5 per unit.