Malabar Gold, the jewelry group, is being massively trolled online for an ad featuring Kareena Kapoor-Khan. Why, you ask? It's because she is not wearing a bindi on her forehead. The advertisement has sparked a controversy as it was reportedly meant for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for purchase of gold among Hindus. In the ad, Kareena can be seen wearing a pink lehenga, paired with an elaborate diamond neckpiece, earrings, and a maang tika.

Why is the internet calling for Malabar Gold’s Boycott over the ad?

The absence of a Bindi on Kareena Kapoor's forehead in the ad has irked a section of social media users, comprising majorly of Hindus. They expressed displeasure with the ad and called it an attempt to disregard Hindu traditions and festivals. Many opined that wearing bindi on forehead is an important component of traditional Indian attire for women, especially married ones.

Twitter users also trolled Kareena, who is married to a Muslim, for appearing in a Hindu festival ad without a bindi. #BoycottMalabarGold, #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan and #NoBindiNoBusiness became top trends on Twitter as outraged netizens expressed their disapproval of the ad.

A user called for the boycott of Malabar Gold saying, “Bindi as believed by Hindus is more than just a red dot. If brands like @Malabartweets do not try to understand or intentionally ignore it, then it is time that Hindus need to show them the door!”

Bindi as believed by Hindus is more than just a red dot. If brands like @Malabartweets do not try to understand or intentionally ignore it, then it is time that Hindus need to show them the door ! #Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/wdanuIGkT1 — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) April 22, 2022

Netizens accuse Malabar Gold and Kareena Kapoor of mocking Hindu traditions:

A Twitter said Malabar Gold is disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them. “Malabar Gold is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan without bindi @Malabartweets disregarding Hindu religious traditions while expecting Hindus to spend their money with them,” the user tweeted.

The latest advt by MalabarGold is another example of disregard to Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp.part of tradational Indian woman dressing..Mocking Hindu tradations and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore pic.twitter.com/W8nHYC2uMI — Aparna Naik (@AparnaNaik10) April 22, 2022

Another user alleged that models are being shown without bindi deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for Hindu women. Meanwhile, another user tweeted alleging that the jeweller group does not care about Hindu culture.

The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to d hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a hindu woman.#Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/Wgzi8RTZFu — Sriravi (@Sriravi99165873) April 22, 2022

A user pointed out that Kareena was neither wearing a Bindi nor Sindur in an old Diwali ad for Malabar Gold.