New Delhi: There is a danger of a sticky bomb attack on the Amarnath Yatra. Intelligence agencies have strong information that vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims can be attacked with sticky bombs. This time, more than 3 lakh pilgrims will undertake this journey starting from June 30. Due to the huge crowd, the security agencies have changed their security plans. The security agencies have made a big change in the plan of the movement of vehicles.Also Read - Two LeT Terrorist Killed In Kupwara Encounter

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are on a high alert amid the reports of terrorists being in possession of sticky bombs. Sticky bombs are a type of explosives that can be stuck to a vehicle and detonate the vehicle from a distance. They have been used since the Second World War until the Taliban in Afghanistan against NATO forces. Also Read - Jammu Kashmir Announces 21 Days Summer Vacation For Degree Colleges in Jammu Region

What is a sticky bomb? When and where were sticky bombs used? Why do terrorists use them? When were they used in India?

In the last few days, security agencies have recovered several sticky bombs from the terrorists. Based on the interrogation of the arrested terrorists and other evidence, it is feared that sticky bombs have already reached the terrorist organizations present in Kashmir. Sticky bombs are also suspected to have been used in the attack on a bus going from Katra to Jammu last month, which is being probed by the NIA. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Administration Issues List Of Do’s And Don’ts For Pilgrims

Last week, the police had foiled the Pakistani plan to spread terror in Kashmir when they shot down a Pakistani drone near Talli Haria Chak village in Harinagar in Kathua district. This area is only 3 kilometers away from the International Border. Arms and ammunition were recovered from that drone, seven of which were either magnetic or sticky bombs.

What is the new SOP issued for the security of Amarnath Yatra

In view of these incidents, the security agencies have started working again on the strategy of the security of the Amarnath Yatra. The first sticky bomb was recovered from terrorists in Kashmir in February last year in Jammu’s Samba area.

First Amarnath Yatra After The Abrogation Of Article 370

This year, 3 lakh pilgrims are expected to attend the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on June 30. This yatra will last for about one-and-a-half months, that is, on August 11, till the day of Raksha Bandhan. This will be the first Amarnath Yatra since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. In the subsequent two years, this journey was postponed due to Corona.

Amarnath Cave is located in Ganderbal district in South Kashmir on the Amarnath mountain at an altitude of more than 17 thousand feet. Every year a natural Shivling is formed in this cave. Amarnath Dham is one of the main shrines of Hinduism.

What Is A Sticky Bomb?

A sticky bomb is an adhesive bomb that, when thrown towards a vehicle or object, sticks to it and is detonated from afar via a remote or by setting a timer.

Sticky bombs are also called magnetic bombs, which can be affixed to vehicles. After this, it can be blown by sitting somewhere far away or setting a timer.

Sticky bombs are often affixed to the fuel tanks of cars, buses, or military vehicles, which, when detonated, blow up the vehicle. Sticky bombs have a timer of 5-10 minutes, which gives the attacker enough time to escape. Actually, sticky bombs are a type of IED.

Sticky Bombs Were Made In Britain For The First Time

It was called Grenade, Anti Tank No-74, S.T. Also known as a grenade or sticky bomb. This bomb was designed in Britain during the Second World War. It was designed by the team of MIR(c) which included Stuart McCray.

Why Do Terrorists Use Them?

Sticky bombs are very cheap and can be carried easily. Sticky bombs can be made for as low as Rs 2 thousand. That’s why terrorists have been using it a lot.

When And Where Were Sticky Bombs Used?

During the Second World War, sticky bombs were used by Britain as well as France, Australia, and Canada. In recent years, many terrorist attacks have been carried out in Iraq with sticky bombs. The Taliban also used it extensively against NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Before 2021, there were frequent reports of car explosions in Afghanistan. Sticky bombs were used in these blasts. Terrorists used to stick this sticky bomb on traffic signals or vehicles parked outside religious places through children in Afghanistan and then explode them with a mobile phone while sitting far away.

What Is The Strategy Behind The Use Of Sticky Bombs?

According to reports, the National Security Guards, i.e., NSG, say that the sticky bomb recovered in Samba last year was very similar to the sticky bomb used to blow up a car outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi in February 2012.

According to the NSG, a recently recovered sticky bomb had a cone-like metallic structure, which showed that it was not made locally, but this bomb was made in a professional manner.

The NSG says that the strategy behind using sticky bombs is to spread fear without killing a large number of civilians. When a normal IED bomb detonates, it causes damage all around, but the cone-like structure makes the sticky bomb uni-directional. This means that when applied to a bus or car, the direction of the blast is inward, causing damage to the vehicle itself rather than causing more damage to the surroundings.

Al Qaeda Specializes In Making Such Bombs

Experts believe that sticky bombs are not made in India, but most of the sticky bombs are imported. The terrorist organization Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent has been an expert in making such sticky bombs.