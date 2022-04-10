New Delhi: Akshata Murty, wife of embattled British finance minister Rishi Sunak, is richer than the Queen, according to AFP news agency. The daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Akshata owns about 0.93 per cent of the Bengaluru-based IT company, valued at almost $1 billion at current prices, according to Bloomberg. She receives about £11.5 million (Rs 11.56 crore) in annual dividends from her stake in the company, The Guardian reported. With a total estimated fortune of about £690 million (over Rs 6,834 crore), makes Akshata Murty richer than Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth is about £350 million (USD 460 million), according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List quoted by news agency AFP. She also gets dividend on the number of shares she holds in Infosys.Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Pays Surprise Visit to Ukraine, Meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Why did Akshata Murty not pay her tax?

Akshata had said that she is exempt from paying taxes on overseas income in the UK due to her status as a non-domiciled citizen. “Akshata Murthy is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents’ home,” her spokesperson told The Guardian. “India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Murthy is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes.” After being accused of using her non-domicile status to save millions in taxes, Akshata has said she will now pay UK tax on an arising basis on all her worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises. “I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to.” However, her spokesperson informed that she has been paying taxes for her income generated in the UK.

Has Akshata Murthy broken any laws?

Saving on tax through the non-domicile status is optional. However, it is not unlawful. It can save an individual from paying UK tax on income from dividends from foreign investments, rental payments on property overseas, or bank interest. The status also means that you avoid UK inheritance tax, the Independent report says.

What is the case involving Akshata Murthy?

Akshata is accused of using her non-domicile status as a tax saving of millions but a spokesperson for the 42-year-old entrepreneur said she complies with UK tax laws as a resident and the tax categorisation is because India did not recognise dual citizenship.

People, I don’t think, have an issue with the fact that there’s an Indian woman living in Downing Street. I would hope that most fair-minded people would understand though I appreciate that it is a confusing situation that she is from another country, Sunak said.

Lending his weight behind Akshata Murthy, T V Mohandas Pai, a former CFO and director at Infosys, said that she has complied with the withholding tax in India for the dividend income she earns from Infosys. He further called reports about her owning shares in India and not paying taxes in the UK as lies and said that she has no liability to pay any such tax.

The British Indian Cabinet minister has previously come out in defence of his wife, who owns around 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys, and father-in-law Narayana Murthy, who he described as someone who created a world-class business from scratch.

Akshata Murthy’s past controversies

This is not the first time Sunak has been criticised for his wife’s financial interests.

Last week, he was slammed for Murthy’s family business links to Russia. Sunak had said he has “nothing to do” with Infosys. His spokesperson has also said Akshata Murthy did not have any involvement in the operational decisions of the company.

Infosys “urgently” shut down its office in Russia following the controversy.

According to a Guardian report in 2020, Murthy is shareholder in a restaurants business that funnelled investments through a letterbox company in the tax haven of Mauritius. This could allow her to avoid taxes in India.

Murthy married Sunak in 2009. She was born in India in 1980 and continues to be an Indian citizen.

