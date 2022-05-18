New Delhi: Clouds of uncertainty loom over Twitter’s USD 44 billion buyout offer, as the Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy the microblogging platform can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that only less than 5 per cent of the accounts on its platform are fake or spam. Musk’s comment came in reply to another user on Twitter early on Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5 per cent of Twitter accounts are fake.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

In his tweet Tuesday, Musk said that "20 per cent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate."

He added: "Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5 per cent. This deal cannot move forward until he does."

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

According to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also Bot accounts on Twitter “may seem more than the company’s own estimates of 5 per cent” of its DAU (daily active users). However, he maintains that many accounts with bot-like behaviour are actually managed by real people.

The whole debate over bots raises the question of why Twitter allows them on the platform in the first place, and why the company is seemingly failing to tackle them. To understand this, we must first know what are bots.

What are Twitter Bots and are they managed by humans?

Bots are automated accounts created by third-party vendors using Twitter’s public API (application programming interface). Bots can do the same things as real human beings, like sending out tweets, following other users, and liking and retweeting other people’s posts. Individuals and organisations work with third-party firms to automate their responses (even likes) to reduce dependency on humans.

However, some bots, the ones programmed to spam, can use these abilities for potentially deceptive, harmful or annoying activity. According to a Bloomberg report, spam bots that are programmed with a commercial motivation might tweet incessantly in an attempt to drive traffic to a website for a product or service. They can also be used to spread misinformation and promote political messages. Spam bots can also disseminate links to fake giveaways and other financial scams.

Are bots and fake accounts allowed on Twitter?

Technically, Twitter permits the use of bots, however, according to company policy, it is required for such accounts to indicate that they are automated. Twitter has even launched a label for “good” bots, such as @tinycarebot, an account that tweets self-care reminders.

The microblogging site, however, does not permit spam bots. Twitter even has policies meant to combat them. The company encourages users to report policy violations, and locks handle with suspicious activity, which can only be reactivated after providing additional information related to the user and the account or solving a reCAPTCHA challenge. The company can also permanently suspend spam accounts.

How many bots are there on Twitter?

According to Twitter’s official estimate, five per cent of its daily active users (roughly 229 million) are bots, However, as per a report by news agency Reuters, independent researchers have estimated Twitter’s 9 per cent to 15 per cent profiles are bots. Elon Musk, on the other hand, does not believe these estimates and claims around 20 per cent of Twitter handles are bot accounts.

What Is Musk’s Problem With Bots?

When Musk announced his plans to acquire Twitter, he said one of his priorities will be cracking down on spam bots that promote scams involving cryptocurrencies. The bot problem reflects a longtime fixation for Musk, who as one of Twitter’s most active celebrity users is prone to having fake accounts mimicking his name and likeness to promote cryptocurrency scams. And he seems to think it’s a problem for most other Twitter users, as well as advertisers who sell ads on the platform based on how many real people they expect will see them.

“Twitter claims that 95 per cent of daily active users are real, unique humans,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Does anyone have that experience?”

At a Miami technology conference on Monday, Musk estimated that at least 20 per cent of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment. It was at the same All In Summit that Musk gave the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than the $44 billion he agreed to last month.