New Delhi: Many high-end restaurants and hotels levy service charges from customers for their services. Many people pay these extra charges voluntarily when they are satisfied with the service provided by the restaurant or hotel. However, sometimes, customers are also coerced into paying the service charges by the establishment despite not being happy with the services. But do you know, as per the government's guidelines, it is voluntary to pay service charges, only if the customer is satisfied with the service provided to them?

On Monday, the Central government called a meeting of restaurant owners over the issue of service charges levied by eateries on their customers. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has called the meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India, which will be held on June 2, 2022. As per a statement issued by the department, "issues pertaining to service charges levied by restaurants" will be discussed during the meeting.

This comes in the wake of media reports as well as grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) about restaurants and eateries collecting service charges from consumers by default. The government also referred to the guidelines issued in April 2017 and reiterated that payment of 'service charge' at restaurants is voluntary and at the discretion of consumers.

What Do Government’s Guidelines On Service Charges Say?