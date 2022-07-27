Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot case: The Mumbai Police on July 26 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media. A Mumbai-based NGO had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against the actor and alleged that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs. Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The FIR stated that India has a “good culture” but due to such pictures everyone’s sentiments are hurt.Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Says FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Nude Photoshoot is Stupid: 'So Many Nude Pics of Women...'

What do Indian laws say on nudity and obscenity?

An FIR has been registered against Ranveer Singh under section 293 of the IPC. Under this, selling obscene objects to a young person below the age of 20 years is an offense punishable under this section. An FIR has also been registered under Section 509, in which action is taken on the basis of saying words, gestures or doing any act with the intention of outraging the dignity of the woman. Similarly, action is taken for posting obscene material on social media under Section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act prohibit obscene and sexually explicit material respectively. According to Section 67, publishing material in the electronic form “which is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest” or tends to “deprave and corrupt persons” shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment which may extend to three years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. In case of a second conviction, the prison term may extend to five years and the fine to Rs 10 lakh. Section 67A deals with the punishment of publishing material considered sexually explicit online. If convicted, the imprisonment may extend to five years with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. The words ‘obscene’ and ‘obscenity’ are however not defined clearly under Indian law. A 2014 case can be seen as the precedent for which Ranveer is being currently charged in. In the ruling, the Supreme Court observed that “the question of obscenity must be seen in the context in which the photograph appears and the message it wants to convey”.

Recently, Ashish Shah, the photographer, who shot Ranveer Singh's nude pictures, spoke to ETimes about the shoot. He stated that it was a demanding shoot and Ranveer was needed to have certain physicality for pictures. Further talking about all the controversies, Shah said, "The noise is rather unwarranted."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that we are witnessing someone being prosecuted for obscene conduct or obscene content. Model and actor Milind Soman was charged for obscenity in 2020 when he was booked under IPC section 294 and section 67 of the IT Act for a social media post where he was seen running naked at a beach in Goa. The same year, model and actress Poonam Pandey was also booked for 'obscenity' by the Goa Police for her video shoot.