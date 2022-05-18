New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to release AG Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Notably, Perarivalan was 19 years old when he was arrested in 1991 for buying batteries, which were used to trigger the belt bomb that killed the former prime minister.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Aspirants Urge NTA to Delay Medical Exam Beyond July 17. Read Full Letter Here

The top court bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the Tamil Nadu state cabinet's advice recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor. The Supreme Court also discarded the Centre's argument that the president exclusively has the power to grant pardon in a case under section 302 the Indian Penal Code, saying this would render article 161 (power of governor to grant pardon) functionless.

What does Article 142 of the Constitution say?

While delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court used Article 142 to exercise its special powers in any case or matter pending before it to do "complete justice".

According to Article 142 of Constitution, the Supreme Court in the exercise of its jurisdiction may pass such a decree or make such order as is necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

Article 142 further stated that the Governor of a state shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends.

When had Supreme Court used Article 142?

In several cases, the Supreme Court had used its power under Article 142, including the 1989 Union Carbide matter and 2019 Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict. The top court during the Bhopal gas tragedy case had also ordered the US-based Union Carbide Corporation to pay $470 million compensation to the victims.

The apex court in the Ram Mandir verdict had refused division of the land, and instead handed over 2.77 acres of disputed area to Hindus.

How Article 142 empowers Supreme Court?

Article 142 of the Constitution gives unlimited power to Supreme Court to do complete justice in cases where the litigants have suffered injustices during the proceedings.