New Delhi: The Central government urged the Supreme Court on Monday to not invest its time in examining the constitutional validity of the British era penal law on sedition saying it has decided to ‘re-examine and re-consider’ the provision of the controversial law in favour of protection of civil liberties and to shed the ‘colonial baggage’.Also Read - Huge Backlog in Legal System, 40 Million Pending Court Cases in India: Chief Justice NV Ramana

Centre’s decision to ‘re-examine and re-consider’ the Sedition law after a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli on May 5 had said that it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question of whether the pleas challenging the colonial-era penal law should be referred to a larger bench for reconsidering the 1962 verdict of a five-judge constitution bench in the Kedar Nath Singh case. Also Read - Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For 25 Posts at sci.gov.in; Check Details Here

The affidavit, filed by an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the government has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A of the IPC which can only be done before the competent forum. “In view of the…, it is respectfully submitted that this court may not invest time in examining the validity of section 124A of the IPC once again and be pleased to await the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken by the Government of India before an appropriate forum where such reconsideration is constitutionally permitted,” the affidavit said. Also Read - Official Twitter Account Of Statistics Ministry Restored After Being Briefly Hacked, Name Changed To Elon Musk

The top court has been hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the validity of the law on sedition.

What is sedition law?

The penal law on sedition was drafted by British historian-politician Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1837. In the provisions of the law, sedition was defined as an act by “whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the colonial British government primarily used the sedition charge, which was included in Section 124 A of the Indian penal code in 1870, to suppress the writings and speeches of Indian nationalists and freedom fighters to crush dissent.

What Does Section 124 A of IPC say?

Under section 124A of IPC, sedition is a non-bailable offence, punishable with imprisonment from three years up to life, along with a fine. If a person is charged under section 124A of IPC, they are barred from all kinds of government jobs and their passport is seized by the government. Ironically, the British government abolished the controversial law in United Kingdom in 2010.

Who was charged under Sedition Law by Britishers?

According to a blog published by the Library of Congress (LOC), the first known instance of the use of sedition law was in a trial against newspaper editor Jogendra Chandra Bose in 1891. Other prominent people against whom the law was applied at the time include Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Abul Kalam Azad. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was also charged with sedition.

In 1922, the British government arrested Gandhi was arrested on Sedition charges in Bombay for taking part in anti-government protests and sentenced him to six years in prison. However, he was released after two years on medical grounds.

Has the sedition law ever been challenged before?

The controversial British era law has been challenged several times over the last few years, however, it managed to survive all resistance. As per an Indian Express report, in the landmark case of 1962, Kedar Nath versus Union of India, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the sedition law while trying to curtail its misuse. The court said at the time that unless accompanied by incitement or call for violence, criticism of the government cannot be labelled sedition.

However, later in July 2021, CJI Ramana, while hearing a petition by Major General (retired) SG Vombatkere who had challenged Section 124A of the IPC, observed, “Sedition is a colonial law. It suppresses freedoms. It was used against Mahatma Gandhi, Tilak… Is this law necessary after 75 years of Independence?”

“If you look at the history of use of this Section 124A of IPC, you will find that the conviction rate is very low. There is misuse of power by executive agencies,” he added.

What Govt Said Earlier?

In another written submission, filed on Saturday last, the Centre had defended the penal law and the 1962 verdict of a constitution bench upholding its validity, saying they have withstood “the test of time” about six decades and the instances of its abuse would never be a justification of reconsideration.

What is Law Commission’s stance on sedition law?

According to the Law Commission of India’s 2018 report, while framing the Constitution, the Constituent Assembly had opposed the inclusion of sedition as a restriction on freedom of speech and expression under the then-Article 13, according to a report by The Hindu. It reportedly saw the provision as a shadow of colonial times that should not see the light of the day in free India. However, the offence remained under section 124A of the IPC.

“In a democracy, singing from the same songbook is not a benchmark of patriotism. People should be at liberty to show their affection towards their country in their own way. For doing the same, one might indulge in constructive criticism or debates, pointing out the loopholes in the policy of the Government. Expressions used in such thoughts might be harsh and unpleasant to some, but that does not render the actions to be branded seditious”, The Hindu reported citing the report.

The report opined that section 124A should be invoked only in cases where the intention behind any act is to disrupt public order or to overthrow the government with violence and illegal means. Further, it was suggested by the Commission that section 124A of IPC (sedition) must remain; however, it should be scrutinised whether the word ‘sedition’ could be substituted suitably with another.

The Commission also reportedly opined that whether ‘right to offend’ qualified as hate speech must also be scrutinised, and urges for striking a balance between sedition and the right to freedom of speech, and installing safeguards against misuse of the sedition charge.

Recent Sedition Cases In India

Over the years, various people have been booked under provisions of sedition law, including author Arundhati Roy for her controversial remarks on Kashmir, st environmental activist Disha Ravi, for sharing a ‘toolkit’ for a global online campaign supporting the farmers’ protest, journalist Siddique Kapan, for proceeding towards Hathras, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped and alleged links with Popular Front of India (PFI) and politician Hardik Patel (who is facing sedition cases related to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation).

Other prominent sedition cases include charges against activist Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, Ishrat Jahan, Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider, for alleged inflammatory remarks at anti-CAA meetings and ‘premeditated conspiracy’ to create riots in Delhi in February 2020. and against activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Surendra Gadling, late Father Stan Swamy, Arun Ferreira, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale, for speeches at an Elgaar Parishad meeting ahead of the violence in Bhima Koregaon.

The Hindu reported citing the 2020 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, that in 2018, 70 sedition cases of sedition were filed, however, not a single person was convicted. Similarly, 93 cases were filed in 2019, of them, only two were convicted. In 2020, 73 cases were filed and no one was convicted of sedition.

Manipur filed the highest number of sedition cases (15) in 2020, followed by Assam (12), Karnataka (9), Uttar Pradesh (7), Haryana (6) and Delhi (5), according to The Hindu.