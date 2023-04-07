Home

What Is COVID Mock Drill And How India Is Gearing Up For Emergency Review On April 10-11 Amid Cases Spike

A nationwide COVID mock drill is set to be carried out across states and union territories on April 10 and April 11 as the country reported a surge in cases over the past few weeks.

New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases witnessing a spike over the past weeks, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and union territories via video conferencing. At the meeting, Mandaviya reviewed the preparation across the states ahead of the two-day nationwide COVID mock drills on April 10 and April 11.

COVID cases surge in India

India recorded 6,050 new cases in 24 hours while the active case tally stood at 28,303 on Friday. The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

On Wednesday, the COVID Empowerment Working Group also conducted a review meeting featuring Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials.

The objective of the review meeting was to take stock of the prevailing COVID situation in the country and assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities to deal with the spike in cases.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attended the meeting. “We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn’t led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation,” Mandaviya said.

India last carried out nationwide COVID mock drill on December 27, 2022 to check the onground situation. Meanwhile, government-run hospitals in Delhi conducted a mock drill on March 26 to assess the preparedness.

What is COVID mock drill

COVID mock drill is basically a trial run conducted to check how health department and staff manages an emergency using the available resources and hospital protocols to avert any chaotic situation. Mock drills are carried out to provide a real-time experience of screening and managing in case of a pandemic situation.

Several aspects of inspection including infrastructure, health and logistics, availability of oxygen in hospitals are carried out during COVID mock drills.

India’s health ministry guidelines on COVID mock drills

Laboratory investigations

As per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, the availability of all kits required for collection (Respiratory samples like Nasopharyngeal Swab, Sputum and bronchoalveolar lavage) such as swabs, VTMs, Zip Lock Bag and Cold Chain, etc is checked during a COVID mock drill.

All lab investigations of a COVID-19 suspect case should be restricted to a bare minimum as deemed appropriate by the treating physician till such time as the confirmatory COVID-19 tests are made available.

After confirmation, proper bio safety precautions are observed if any invasive investigations are done.

Assessment of healthcare workers

Doctors, nurses, technicians should undergo knowledge assessment along with skill assessment and if needed the requisite training should be provided to fill the gaps.

A microbiologists should be posted for Supervising the samples collection from the patients in a proper way and ensuring the transportation of sample to designated laboratories for testing under appropriate condition including maintenance of cold chain for this purpose.

A Public Health Specialist should be engaged to advise about the reduction of infection in the medical care facility. They will also supervise the handing over of discharged patients to State Surveillance teams for monitoring and tracking these patients till the requisite period is over. They will also supervise proper biomedical waste disposal of the healthcare facility.

Maharastra to conduct COVID mock drill on April 13-14

Maharashtra will conduct a COVID mock drill on April 13 and April 14, state health minister Tanaji Sawant said. “As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on April 13-14,” Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the health minister asked people not to panic but remain vigilant and take precautions. “It’s true that COVID numbers are increasing but it’s not affecting much as it’s a very mild variant which is prevalent in the state. No need to panic at all but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places,” he said.

Sawant said, “I have talked to all the COVID hospitals and can update you that no patient is on ventilator or oxygen support in Maharashtra. It’s very satisfactory that patients are recovering only in 48-72 hours. So nothing to worry much about because Prevalent XBB.1.16 is not as lethal as Delta variant was in second wave of Covid.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest EXPLAINERS News on India.com.