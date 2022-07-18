Digital Nomad Visa: Still reeling under economic crisis due to COVID-19, Indonesia has announced a ‘Digital Nomads Visa’ to lure more foreign tourists into the country. COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to an unprecedented halt. While countries are still under the various effects of the pandemic, it also paved way for emergence of new ways of life. During this time, the functioning of almost everything got translated to online and digital alternatives. One such trend that is on the rise is ‘Digital Nomads’.Also Read - Eid al-Adha Celebrations Dampen In Indonesia Due To FMD Outbreak

Bali, is one of the most sought after vacation destinations. The pristine blue waters, scenic scapes and innovative luxury hotels make up for an enchanting retreat. With the new concept of Digital Nomad Visa, Bali will also be promoted not just for its luxury but for its spiritual taste as well.

The concept of Digital Nomads

The name pretty much gives away the meaning. Nomads are people who do not have a fixed residence and keeping moving around. Therefore, Digital Nomads, are those who by choice work independently and remotely from their place of work. In a way one just requires a strong will and a stronger Wi-Fi to plug in their office space anywhere they want. Also Read - Planning to Travel Abroad? Here's The List of 10 Countries That Offer Easy E-Visas To Indians

According to the 2020 State of Independence in America Report by MBO Partners, “Digital Nomads are those who work independently and remotely with the enabled amenities of technology and the internet. Unlike other remote workers who usually stay in one place and do work, digital nomads travel and explore while working.

Further it also reported that around 10.9 million American workers described themselves as digital nomads in 2020 which was above 49 per cent from 2019. Owing to the pandemic, workspaces have also moved to online mode.

But, recently, as COVID restrictions are getting eased, vaccination drives are in place, countries are opening their borders to foreign nationals.

It is a pretty cool way to live life and enjoy what you do, specially for the ones who enjoy travelling. This new trend is ushering people to work as well as make lasting memories

Indonesia’s Digital Nomad Visa

Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno has recently launched this concept in a move to boost tourism. With the newly introduced Digital Nomad Visa, people who chose to work remotely, will b able to avail longer stay duration in Indonesia, including Bali that too tax free.

This visa would be applicable for 5 long years and is said to be the longest Digital Nomad Visa when compared to other countries. According to a report published by Bloomberg, Uno had said that this is a move to get over 3.6 million overseas travellers into the country over the next year to explore spiritual retreats as well as the eco-tourism of Indonesia.

Around 95% of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel. “In the past, the three S was: sun, sea and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality and sustainability. This way we’re getting better quality and better impact to the local economy,” said Uno speaking to Bloomberg.

Under this Visa, people would earn from companies outside Indonesia and live tax free on this archipelago. Organisations like Twitter, AirBnb have already allowed their employees to avail remote working option.

Indonesia had mulled over this decision in 2020 as well, but could not execute it due to surge in COVID cases.

“Now with the pandemic handled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigrations office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea,” Uno added.

Countries offering Digital Nomad Visa

There are various nation that have now opened their doors for digital nomads. Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Norway, Mauritius, Iceland, Spain Costa Rica and many others have started the trend as well. But all these countries have their separate rules on duration, terms and condition for Digital Nomad Visas.