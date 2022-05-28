The bill was approved by a clear margin, and how it must be approved by the Senate before coming into effect, according to the BBC report. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw, Qatar: Full List, Groups, Teams And All You Need to Know

Madrid: In a historic move, Spain’s parliament has approved legislation that seeks to make it easier for victims of sexual violence to prosecute their attackers by emphasising the importance of consent. According to a report by BBC, with the passing of the Guarantee of Sexual Freedom law, any sexual act without consent will be liable to be deemed assault. Popularly known as the “only yes means yes” law, the reform means that victims will no longer have to prove that they suffered violence or intimidation, or that they physically resisted, in order to show that they have suffered a sexual assault. “It will only be understood that there is consent when… the will of the person is clearly expressed,” reads the text of the bill.Also Read - Spain Kicked Out Of 2023 Rugby World Cup After Forged Passport Row

“Sexual freedom will finally be a right in our country,” said Irene Montero, Spain’s minister for equality, who was instrumental in creating the new law. “We’re going to swap violence for freedom and we’re going to swap fear for desire. From today, Spain is a freer, safer country for all women,” she added. Also Read - Spanish Boy, 15, Shoots Family Dead Over Using Wi-Fi; Stays With Bodies Inside House For 3 Days

The initiative was driven by the legal and social fallout from a notorious gang rape case six years ago. The bill seeks to tackle the nebulous definition of consent in Spanish law. In the absence of a codified definition, the law had long relied on evidence of violence, resistance or intimidation to decide whether a criminal sexual act occurred.

According to a report by Associated Press, the new bill defines consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent. The bill defines rape as sex without clear consent, mirroring pioneering legislation which came into force in Sweden in 2018. Non-consensual sex can be considered aggression and subject to prison terms of up to 15 years.

The legislation also includes a raft of other measures, from obliging minors who commit sexual crimes to undergo sex education and gender equality training to creating a network of 24-hour crisis centres for sexual assault victims and their family members.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), it also proposes jail penalties for work-related sexual harassment and makes catcalling — sexually harassing a stranger in the street — a criminal offence for the first time, and qualifies forced marriage and genital mutilation as criminal offences and stiffens laws against pimping.