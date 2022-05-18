New Delhi: The ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid row has once again brought to the fore “The Places of Worship Act of 1991” as the debate intensifies over who and when would get the right to perform prayers at the contentious site- Gyanvapi mosque complex.Also Read - Shivling Area To Be Protected, Namaz At Gyanvapi Won't Be Stopped: Supreme Court

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate from the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' has been found inside a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during the survey, a claim dismissed by the Muslim parties. The video survey was mandated by a Varanasi court which, after the completion of the same, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where the 'Shivling' has been found.

The court also asked the authorities to bar people from entering the area and deploy Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Petition Filed To Seal Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Masjid Adjacent to Krishnajanmabhoomi

On the sidelines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque survey in Varanasi, a local court in Mathura will be hearing a similar plea seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah Masjid adjacent to Krishnajanmabhoomi. The petition seeks an advocate commissioner for assessment of the site “on the lines of (the) Gyanvapi mosque” to determine “the existence of Hindu artifacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises”.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Invokes THE PLACES OF WORSHIP ACT, 1991

After the claims of a ‘Shivaling’ being discovered in the ‘Wuzu’ area of the Gyanvapi Masjid, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi invoked the ‘Places of Worship’ Act. Asaduddin Owaisi has said that changes to the Gyanvapi Masjid complex are prohibited as per the said act. Other leaders, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have said that changes can be made to the act to suit the public needs.

What Is The Places Of Worship Act, 1991

The Places Of Worship Act, 1991 has been in force since July 11, 1991. According to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, no person can convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section.

The act states that the religious character of a place of worship during the day of Independence, that is on August 15, 1947, will be considered valid and must continue in that belief.

However, if any place of worship is disputed, in August 1947, or is pending in court will be exempted from the provisions of this act and no suit shall lie in any court with respect to the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship, as existing on that date.

Section 4 (1) of the Act states: “The religious character of a place of worship existing on the 15th day of August, 1947 shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day.”

The Act in Section 4 (2) goes on to state that if any suit, appeal, or other proceedings concerning the conversion of the religious traits of any place of worship, existing on August 15, 1947, is pending before any court, tribunal or other authority, the same shall abate, further specifying that no fresh proceedings on such matters shall be initiated.

Section 3 of the Act prohibits conversion of a religious place in any manner, even to cater to a particular section of the religion. “No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof,” it reads.

Exceptions Under The Places Of Worship Act, 1991

The Places Of Worship Act, 1991 specifically exempted the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case from the Act. Hence it was not taken into consideration during the Supreme Court’s verdict back in 2019. It also exempts any places of worship that qualify as ancient and historical monuments, archaeological sites, or remains covered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

Why Was The Places Of Worship Act, 1991 Introduced

The Act was brought about by a Bill introduced by Shankarrao Chavan, the Union Home Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao Cabinet when BJP leader LK Advani started a Pan-India Rath Yatra to claim the land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh over which the Babri Masjid was built, which several Hindu outfits and the BJP claimed was the spot where Lord Ram was born. It came to be known as the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and subsequently led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid structure on 6 December 1992.

In the wake of Advani’s arrest in Bihar and the shooting of kar sevaks in Uttar Pradesh, ordered by the Mulayam Singh government, Chavan sought to prevent incidents of communal unrest through the Bill.

Challenge To The Places Of Worship Act, 1991

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenged the Places of Worship Act, 1991 in 2021 in the Supreme Court. He said that the law was a contravention of the principle of secularism as laid down by the Constitution of India.

“The Centre has barred remedies against illegal encroachment on places of worship and pilgrimages and now Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs cannot file a suit or approach a high court under Article 226. Therefore, they won’t be able to restore their places of worship and pilgrimage including temple endowments in the spirit of Articles 25-26 and the illegal barbarian acts of invaders will continue in perpetuity,” Upadhyay’s petition read.

Upadhyay’s petition pertained to a legal battle before a trial court over “reclaiming the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura”, which was directly affected by the restrictions under the 1991 Act.

The main objection is to the “arbitrary” cut off date of August 15, 1947 for deciding the religious nature of a place. Petitioners also claim the Act prevents judicial review and is thus unconstitutional.

What Supreme Court Said About Places of Worship Act in Ayodhya Verdict

The five-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had lauded the Places of Worship Act in its 2019 Ayodhya judgment as “a legislative instrument designed to protect the secular features of the Indian polity, which is one of the basic features of the Constitution”.