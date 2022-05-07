New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of its start-up policy with an aim to make Delhi a chosen destination for start-ups by 2030. The start-up policy aims to provide an enabling ecosystem for an innovation-based economy.Also Read - Delhi MLAs To Soon Draw Salary Of Rs 90,000 Per Month - What We Know About AAP Govt's Proposal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the policy on Thursday, May 6 said the government will provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the youth who want to build their own start-ups and "hoped it would turn the capital into an international start-up hub".

"By creating an enabling ecosystem for innovation-based economy and fostering entrepreneurial spirit through a robust support mechanism, the vision is to enable Delhi to emerge as a global innovation hub and the most preferred destination for start-ups by 2030," said the government. For this, the government intends to "encourage, facilitate and support" 15,000 start-ups by 2030.

The policy is linked to the Delhi Budget 2022-23, which aims to create two million jobs by 2027 through various interventions and business promotion.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said entrepreneurship classes and a “Business Blasters Program” would be introduced at the college level and the Delhi Government would support college students working on business ideas in every possible way.

“The Delhi Government will pay up to 50% of the rent of a start-up’s office lease or pitch in for a portion of the salaries that these start-ups will pay to their employees. We will also reimburse them for the costs incurred on applying for patents, copyrights and trademarks.

“Delhi government will help start-ups get collateral-free loans which will be interest-free for a year. Delhi government will empanel CAs, lawyers, and experts to aid start-ups for free; their service charges will be borne by the government. We will ease our procurement norms to help start-ups, but we will not bargain with the quality of our products.

“Students building start-ups while studying in Delhi government colleges will be able to seek 1-2 years of leave. A robust task force will oversee registration of start-ups under the policy. I hope that Delhi will be the home of unicorns and behemoth businesses that the world will look up to,” said Kejriwal.

According to a Delhi government statement, the fiscal incentives for start-ups include reimbursement on lease rentals — 50% or up to Rs5 lakh per annum; reimbursement grants for filing patent up to Rs 1 lakh per annum (Indian) and up to Rs 3 lakh per annum (international); reimbursement for exhibition stall/rental cost — 100% for women/ underprivileged/ differently abled persons and 50% for others up to Rs 5 lakh per annum; monthly allowance towards operational/ employee cost of up to Rs 30,000 per month for one year; financial grants towards capital and operational expenditures in the establishment; and financial support for procurement of key software up to 50% of the total cost.

The CM also announced that official formalities for start-ups will be kept to a minimum. “When a youth wants to build a business, they give 10% time to their business and 90% to paperwork and official formalities. We will overcome this problem by empanelling agencies and professionals to aid these start-ups for free. There will be panels of lawyers, experts, CAs and other such professionals who will provide free of cost services to the start-ups and all of them will be paid by the Delhi government. Our teams will help start-ups in marketing, developing their social media, taking their services to the market, investor approach, taxation, filing, loan work and the like,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also added that students can start their own businesses and then return to school to finish their degrees.