New Delhi: India's 10 lakh Accredited Social Health Activists — or ASHA volunteers –have been recognised by the World Health Organisation as 'Global Health Leaders' for their crucial role in connecting the community to the government's health programmes, particularly in rural areas, and their indefatigable efforts to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in the country. While these female health volunteers received global recognition, they continue to fight for the regularisation of their jobs, higher remuneration, and better working conditions. Over the past few years, several states have seen protests of these front line workers demanding better treatment in compensation for their harsh working environment.

Who are ASHA workers?

ASHA workers are female community health volunteers engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM). These volunteers are trained to aid people in accessing the benefits of the government's various healthcare schemes. They are also tasked with a range of responsibilities, including facilitating immunisation to mothers and young children, institutional childbirth, monitoring children with malnutrition and creating awareness about family planning. The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) first established the role of these community health volunteers in 2005.

ASHA worker is primarily a woman resident of the village married/ widowed/ divorced, preferably in the age group of 25 to 45 years. She must have good communication and leadership skills and be literate with formal education up to Class 8, as per the programme guidelines.

What do ASHA workers do?

According to NHM’s official website, empowered with knowledge and a drug kit to deliver first-contact healthcare, every ASHA is expected to be a fountainhead of community participation in public health programmes in her village.

ASHA is the first port of call for any health-related demands of deprived sections of the population, especially women and children, who find it difficult to access health services. These health activists create awareness about health and its social determinants and mobilise the community towards local health planning and increased utilisation and accountability of the existing health services. ASHA workers are tasked to promote good health practices and provide a minimum package of curative care as appropriate and feasible for that level and make timely referrals.

They are also expected to provide information to the community on determinants of health such as nutrition, basic sanitation and hygienic practices, healthy living and working conditions, information on existing health services and the need for timely utilisation of health and family welfare services. She counsels women on birth preparedness, the importance of safe delivery, breastfeeding and complementary feeding, immunization, contraception and prevention of common infections including Reproductive Tract Infection/Sexually Transmitted Infections (RTIs/STIs) and care of the young child.

ASHA also mobilises the community and facilitates them in accessing health and health-related services available at the Anganwadi/sub-centre/primary health centres, such as immunisation, Ante Natal Check-up (ANC), and Post Natal Check-up supplementary nutrition, sanitation and other services being provided by the government. She acts as a depot older for essential provisions being made available to all habitations like Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORS), Iron Folic Acid Tablet(IFA), chloroquine, Disposable Delivery Kits (DDK), Oral Pills and Condoms, etc.

How did ASHA workers help govt during the pandemic?

Over the years, ASHA volunteers have worked to provide maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis; and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation and healthy living.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHA workers acted as a key part of the government’s response team. Their community engagement by ASHA workers proved to be a successful strategy in enhancing India’s national response to Covid-19. From screening people in containment zones, encouraging them to get tested, and educating them about the importance of quarantine to encouraging them to get vaccinated, ASHA worked and did everything.

Why Are ASHA workers Protesting?

As they are considered “volunteers”, ASHA workers in most states are paid an honorarium of Rs 7,000, while some states pay them Rs 10,000 every month for their services. They then receive task-based incentives. For quite some time now, ASHA workers have been demanding that they be made permanent employees of the government and provided benefits.

The issue about the incentives of ASHA workers was even raised in the Rajyasabha in March 2022. In a written response, the Government informed that ASHAs receive a fixed monthly incentive of Rs 2000 per month for routine and recurring activities such as attending village health nutrition days and creating line lists for children immunisation.

