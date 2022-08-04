New Delhi: Terror group Al-Qaeda is likely to get its new chief after Ayman al-Zawahri, an Egyptian who assumed the outfit’s charge following Osama bin Laden’s death, was killed in a US drone strike. This will be Al-Qaeda’s second leadership change after Osama Bin Laden was taken down by US forces in Pakistan in 2011 and Ayman al-Zawahri was then appointed as the outfit’s new chief. 71-year-old Ayman al-Zawahri died in a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kabul as per US officials. Ayman al-Zawahri, along with Osama bin Laden had plotted the 9/11 attacks that killed 3,000 people in US.Also Read - Al Qaeda Chief Ayman-Al-Zawahiri Killed In US Drone Strike, His Journey From Eye Surgeon To Becoming Most Wanted Terrorist

Who will be new Al-Qaeda chief

Al-Zawahri’s death has now raised questions on who will now lead the extremist group Al-Qaeda. When Osama bin Laden was killed, Ayman al-Zawahri was seen as the clear successor of the group. But, the present situation offers a different scenario when more than one leader has been tauted as the next Al-Qaeda chief. According to a UN experts’ report, Saif al-Adel is seen as the frontrunner to succeed Al-Zawahri while three others – Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi, Yazid Mebrak and Ahmed Diriye are believed to be in the race.

Saif al-Adel

Saif al-Adel was the caretaker emir of Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in operation carried out by US Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt. Saif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces commando, has been described by Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent and author of ‘Anatomy of Terror’, as “one of the most experienced professional soldiers in the worldwide jihadi movement”. Saif al-Adel is believed to have been involved in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the United States Embassies in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Tanzania and Kenya’s Nairobi.

Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi

Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi, a Moroccan-born national, is the son-in-law of Ayman Al-Zawahiri and a senior leader of Al-Qaeda. As per FBI, Al Maghrebi studied software programming in Germany before travelling to Afghanistan where he was selected to manage Al Sahab, Al Qaeda’s primary media wing. Following the events of September 11, 2001, Al Maghrebi fled to Iran and possibly traveled between Iran and Pakistan.

Yazid Mebrak

Yazid Mebrak aka Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi, an Alegerian-born emir of in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) was selected as the group’s new leader in November 2020 after his predecessor Abdelmalek Droukdel was killed in Mali by French forces in 2022. Al-Anabi pledged allegiance to Ayman al-Zawahiri and he is believed to have played a role in Al-Qaeda’s global management. He was also the leader of AQIM’s Council of Notables and also served on AQIM’s Shura Council as per a UN report. Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi was found “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of” the Organization of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Ahmed Diriye

Ahmed Diriye, also known as Abu Ubaidah and Ahmed Umar, took over as the new emir of Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group Al-Shabab in Somalia, in 2014 following the death of his predecessor Ahmed Abdi aw-Mohamed. Ahmed Abdi aw-Mohamed was killed in a US strike in 2014. Ahmed Diriya aka Sheikh Ahmed Umar Abu Ubaidah’s Al-Shabab has been involved in carrying out Al-Qaeda-style bombings in Somalia. As described by US, Ahmed Diriye shares “vision for al-Shabaab’s terrorist attacks in Somalia as an element of Al-Qaeda’s greater global aspirations”.

How will new Al-Qaeda’s chief be chosen

Al-Qaeda’s next chief will be chosen by its governing council known as Shura. The Shura or governing council of the jihadist group consists of the terror outfit’s core members. Shura members generally coordinate through information committees with Al-Qaeda’s affiliated branches.

During Al-Zawahiri’s appointment, the Egyptian-born leader was required to get pledge or “bayat” from members of Shura. These pledges were carried out under the then caretaker leader of Al-Qaeda Saif al-Adel – who is also the son-in-law of Al-Zawahiri.

There is no time limit on when the next Al-Qaeda leader is appointed. Al-Zawahiri’s appointment as the new emir was officially announced six weeks after Bin Laden was killed.