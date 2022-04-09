New Delhi: Summer has set in in India and with rising temperatures, prices of vegetables are soaring too. In many parts of the country, vegetable prices have shot up due to increase in transportation cost, resulting from fuel price hike, leaving customers as well as sellers struggling. The latest of the lot is lemon, whose prices have risen to Rs 200 per kg in Gujarat’s Rajkot as per a report. Another steepest hike observed among vegetables are chillies. According to a reports, A single lemon costs somewhere between Rs 18-Rs 25 in Gujarat. It is selling for around Rs 300 per kg in wholesale market. Retail prices have soared further to Rs 400 per kg in Jodhpur, Vastrapur.Also Read - Why Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri's 9-Minute Video is Cause of Concern For India's Security Agencies | EXPLAINED

In Delhi, lemon prices are ranging between Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg which means even one piece costs more than Rs 10. This has made the staple ‘nimbu-pani’ a luxury drink for common people in the scorching heat.

A vegetable seller in Hyderabad told news agency ANI that he used to purchase a whole stake of lemon for Rs 700 earlier but, the same now costs him Rs 3,500.

What is leading to the price rise?

The raise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices since March 22 has caused a ripple effect on cost of transporting vegetables for venders. Vegetable sellers say they are facing shrinking profits and reduced sales as due to the increased transportation cost and the ultimate hike in the buying price, they are bound to sell vegetables at a higher price, which means either a low margin for them or limited sales. Another reason was the damage of crops in Gujarat due to a cyclone. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said that world food prices hit an all-time high in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent “shocks” through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils. The war has pushed up prices of food commodities like grains and vegetable oils and caused a “massive supply disruption”.

Skyrocketing rates of vegetables

As per a recent report by Krishi Jagran, chilli, ginger, beans, garlic, cauliflower, green coriander prices have been on the rise continuously. The prices of cumin, coriander and chillies have seen a jump of 40 to 60 per cent in the recent days, as per the report.

Green coriander, which was earlier available for Rs 50-60 per kg is now selling at Rs 100 per kg, while the price of one kilogram of green chillies has increased to Rs Rs 160 per kg. The price of beans, another staple vegetable in the Indian kitchen, has reached Rs 120 per kg. Cauliflower, which was being sold Rs 40 a kg in the month of February, is now being available at double the rate in just a little over one month.

In Delhi, tomatoes are now being sold for Rs 40 per kg whereas earlier, the price was between Rs 25 and Rs 30. Bottle gourd is priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Watermelons — a fruit widely favoured during the summer season — is being sold for Rs 30 as against Rs 20 or Rs 25 earlier. Similarly, onion prices in Delhi have also gone up and is around Rs 40 per kg as against Rs 30-35 per kg before.

In Uttarakhand, the prices of almost all vegetables have increased, with lemons being sold at Rs 200-250 per kg and bitter gourd at Rs 30-35 per kg in the mandi. Rates of radish, pumpkin, and gourd in Bihar also witnessed a jump last week.