New Delhi: China has rolled out a unique and stringent approach to fight surge in COVID cases even as citizens had protested against it. China hardened its strict ‘zero-COVID’ approach in Shanghai as the city reported an uptick in novel coronavirus cases. The country’s government ordered metal barriers to be erected in multiple districts in Shanghai to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes. With this, China hopes to slow the spread of COVID disease which spreads through human contact and touch of infected surfaces.Also Read - Covid Update! Amid Soaring Cases and 4th Wave Fears, ICMR Makes This Big Statement

In Shanghai’s financial district, Pudong, the barriers — thin metal sheets or mesh fences — were put up in several neighborhoods under a local government directive, according to Caixin, a Chinese business media outlet. Many in Shanghai, which has over 25 million residents, had already been prevented from leaving their homes during a month-long lockdown, though some neighborhoods have since opened up. The metal barriers, which leaves a small entrance to be guarded, have been put up to control movement of residents.

Is China’s metal barrier approach to battle COVID a successful approach?

The barriers are new to Shanghai but have been deployed throughout the pandemic in other cities across China. For example, early in 2020, some neighborhood committees — the lowest rung of local government — erected metal sheets and fences in parts of Beijing to control access points to homes. Wuhan, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019, also erected metal barriers across the city. Sometimes the government sets up fencing around entire neighborhood blocks, leaving just one or two entrances. In other cases, they build fences in front of individual residential complexes. There is no concrete proof that this approach was successful in slowing the spread of COVID infection rate.

Shanghai had not erected metal barriers on a wide scale during the past two years of the pandemic, priding itself on more targeted measures that did not rely on lockdowns. That changed in the latest outbreak, which is driven by the highly transmissible omicron BA.2 variant. Central authorities enforced a lockdown for the entire city that prevented people from putting even “one foot out the door,” according to a widely propagated slogan.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)