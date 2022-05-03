New Delhi: At least 40 passengers onboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to West Bengal’s Durgapur suffered injuries after Boeing B 737 MAX aircraft encountered severe turbulence during its descent on May 1, Sunday. Of the total 40, two of the injured passengers — one with a head injury and another with a spinal injury — were shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). “On May 1, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during the descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur,” SpiceJet had said in a statement. Following the incident, the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), took off the roster the flight’s crew, aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), and in-charge of SpiceJet’s maintenance control center.Also Read - SpiceJet Aircraft Was on 'Autopilot Mode' When Turbulence Occurred; DGCA to Inspect Entire SpiceJet Fleet

What is Turbulence?

A sudden change in pressure and velocity of the airflow that can push/pull an aircraft is known as Turbulence. It is one of the most unpredictable of all the weather phenomena that are of significance to pilots.

Turbulence is an irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents. It may be as insignificant as a few annoying bumps or severe enough to momentarily throw an airplane out of control or cause structural damage. Turbulence is associated with fronts, wind shear, thunderstorms, etc.

An aircraft faces 7 types of turbulence—it can be weather-related or it can be clear air turbulence (caused by wind or jet streams). In weather-related turbulence, a plane can fly through a thunderstorm or a heavy cloud.

What should passengers do to avoid injuries?

Flyers can easily prevent injuries from unexpected turbulence by keeping their seat belt buckled at all times. Below are the tips for staying safe:

Listen to the flight attendants.

Pay attention to the safety briefing at the beginning of your flight and read the safety briefing card.

Buckle up. Keep you and your family safe by wearing a seat belt at all times.

Use an approved child safety seat or device if your child is under two.

Prevent inflight injuries by adhering to your airline’s carry-on restrictions.

Are Turbulence Incidents Dangerous?

Usually, pilots are trained to deal with turbulences, which depends on their nature and intensity.

Turbulences can be dangerous if they are associated with thunderstorms as they have the potential to cause overstressing of the aircraft or loss of control.

As per weather.gov , maximum turbulence usually occurs near the mid-level of the storm, between 12,000 and 20,000 feet, and is most severe in clouds of the greatest vertical development.

What Actually Happens When A Flight Faces Turbulence?

Light turbulence momentarily causes slight changes in altitude and/or attitude or a slight bumpiness. Occupants of the airplane may feel a slight strain against their seat belts.

momentarily causes slight changes in altitude and/or attitude or a slight bumpiness. Occupants of the airplane may feel a slight strain against their seat belts. Moderate turbulence is similar to light turbulence but somewhat more intense. There is, however, no loss of control of the airplane. Occupants will feel a definite strain against their seat belts and unsecured objects will be dislodged.

is similar to light turbulence but somewhat more intense. There is, however, no loss of control of the airplane. Occupants will feel a definite strain against their seat belts and unsecured objects will be dislodged. Severe turbulence causes large and abrupt changes in altitude and/or attitude and, usually, large variations in indicated airspeed. The airplane may momentarily be out of control. Occupants of the airplane will be forced violently against their seat belts.

causes large and abrupt changes in altitude and/or attitude and, usually, large variations in indicated airspeed. The airplane may momentarily be out of control. Occupants of the airplane will be forced violently against their seat belts. In extreme turbulence , the airplane is tossed violently about and is impossible to control. It may cause structural damage.

, the airplane is tossed violently about and is impossible to control. It may cause structural damage. Chop is a type of turbulence that causes rapid and somewhat rhythmic bumpiness.

What Will The Investigation Into The Spicejet Incident Focus On?

DGCA is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet to find out why the incident caused severe injuries to the passengers. It will look into various factors including weather conditions, if the pilots were unprepared, or if they had asked the cabin to prepare for the disturbance.

At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet are in operation. SpiceJet has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident.” The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness, he said. “More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed,” Scindia noted.