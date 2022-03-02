Russia-Ukraine Conflict: While India has consistently kept a neutral stand on the entire Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ongoing conflict could adversely affect New Delhi at several levels, including defence trade, politics, nuclear energy etc. Earlier last week, India decided to abstain from voting at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Russia’s invasion, winning an appreciation from the country for being ‘brave’ for an ‘independent and balanced’ position. However, some US lawmakers seemed disappointed with New Delhi’s ‘note of neutrality’ and alleged that the country tried to balance its strategic relationship with Russia. “Disappointing: India has avoided publicly denouncing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as New Delhi tries to balance a strategic relationship with Moscow and its role in an emerging coalition of democracies,” Top Republican Senator John Cornyn tweeted.Also Read - Meet Abhay Kumar Singh, Vladimir Putin's Bihari Legislator Who Justified Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Let’s examine why India is trying to balance its ties with Moscow

India’s Reliance On Russia For Arms, Weapons

India is hugely dependent on Moscow for the supply of arms, especially the delivery of the Russian developed S-400 air defence missile system. The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. It’s a sophisticated surface-to-air defense system that is expected to give India strategic deterrence against rivals China and Pakistan. Earlier last year, PM Modi and President Putin met to discuss defense and trade relations, and signed an agreement to extend their military technology cooperation for the next decade. Also Read - Watch: Union Minister Smriti Irani's 4 Different Ways Of Welcoming Stranded Indians From Ukraine

The missile system deal with Moscow has put India at risk of U.S. sanctions after Washington asked its partners to stay away from Russian military equipment. “The problem for India has just begun. The urgent need for it is to break out of dependence on the Russian weapons,” C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute said. Noor Ahmed Baba, a political scientist, said that Western countries will be unhappy with India, but they probably can’t afford to entirely alienate New Delhi. “After all, countries balance principles with real politicking and diplomacy,” he said. “It’s not only India’s advantage to be with the West, but they also need India.” Also Read - What Are 'War Bonds' That Ukraine Is Using To Fund Army? | Explained

India’s Dependence on Russian Oil, Coal, And Gas

Russia significantly drives the global oil market and India is totally dependent on Russian oil and gas. Reports said that India imports nearly 85 per cent of its oil requirements from Russia. Both countries have set a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by the end of 2025. Data from Iman Resources showed that India imported 1.8 million tonnes of thermal coal and 43,400 BPD oil from Russia in 2021. India accounts for 0.2 per cent Russia’s natural gas exports. As per the reports, State-run Gas Authority of India Limited has signed a 20-year pact with Gazprom, Russia’s oil and gas company for 2.5 million tones of liquefied natural gas a year.

Unlike US lawmakers, experts believed that India’s decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, but reflects New Delhi’s reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors.

Leverage to Change Beijing’s Stance on India-China Border Issue

The war in Ukraine not only added to challenges faced by New Delhi in Kashmir but also along its restive mountain frontier with China. Both Pakistan and China are seen to be on the Russian side, and India believes Moscow has the leverage to change Beijing’s hard stance on the border issue. A confrontation in June 2020 along the disputed China-India border dramatically altered their already fraught relationship as the rival troops fought with rocks, clubs and fists. At least 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers were killed. Tensions have since persisted despite talks.