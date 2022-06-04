New Delhi: Filling up the vacuum created by crisis-hit Sri Lanka in the global market, India Tea Board is eyeing to ramp up exports. However, consignment rejection is causing a drop in outbound shipments and is creating roadblock to the Indian tea makers’ opportunity to ramp up exports. But why is India facing such a refusal? According to Chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association, Anshuman Kanoria, it is because of the presence of pesticides and chemicals beyond permissible limits in it. “All teas sold in the country must conform to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms. However, most of the buyers are purchasing tea that have unusually high chemical content”, Kanoria told PTI.Also Read - Here's Why Mango Prices Are Not Coming Down This Summer

According to reports, traders have rejected several tea consignment from April to mid-May as the MRL in them was found to be higher than the limits set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) when tested in an independent laboratory.

India exported 195.90 million kg of tea in 2021. The Commonwealth of Independent States nations and Iran were the main buyers. This year, the board intends to produce 300 million kg of tea.

According to Kanoria, many countries have strict entry regulations for tea. However, most countries adhere to variations of EU standards that are more stringent than FSSAI rules. “Rather than following the law, many people encourage the government to make the FSSAI regulations more flexible.” Additionally, this would send the wrong message because the beverage is considered a healthy drink.

According to a senior Tea Board official, the issue has prompted complaints from tea packers and exporters. “Producers must follow the existing FSSAI guidelines to the letter. Producers’ organisations have raised the issue of changing the rules with FSSAI. Exports must adhere to the existing norms of the importing countries,” he said. In 2021, India exported tea worth Rs 5,246.89 crore.

Indian Tea Exporters Association rejects claims of presence of pesticides and chemicals

Hours after news reports claimed that a series of tea consignments were rejected by buyers, Anshuman Kanoria, while speaking to businesstoday.in, claimed he had been misquoted on the matter and that there was no truth in such reports.

Offering similar view, some Indian tea planters said that their consignments had not been rejected and they continue to export tea directly to clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Poland among other markets. “They have tough food safety tests, but our tea consignments have not been rejected”, a tea grower was quoted as saying by the publication.

Trade insiders also said they have not heard of any Indian consignment of tea being rejected, with some adding that such a claim that damages the prospects of growing Indian tea exports at a time when Sri Lankan supplies have been hit, may be a fallout of a fight between some buyers and sellers.

Planters also feel that pressure tactics are being deployed by some traders to seek extended credit lines, as the latter now seek to make payments after the trade is completed.