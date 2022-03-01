New Delhi: After the war escalated between Russia and Ukraine, scores of Indian students stranded in the strife-torn country are living with constant fear and panic. Till now, approximately 1,400 Indian nationals have been brought back from Ukraine in six evacuation flights. For the unversed, India is facilitating the evacuation of its citizens stranded in the east European country through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, and Poland following the closure of the Ukrainian airspace. The country has named its evacuation mission “Operation Ganga”.Also Read - Operation Ganga: Govt Sets Up Dedicated Twitter Handle To Assist In Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

While the Indian government’s effort to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn country continues at a fast pace, an important question that has been running in everyone’s mind is ‘Why do Indian students go to Ukraine to study medicine?’ After China and the Philippines, Ukraine is the third most popular destination for Indian students pursuing medicines. Every year, thousands of Indian students choose Ukraine for many reasons. Take a look at some of them below:-

Affordable Education

Ukraine medical colleges are a boon for poor students struggling to secure a seat in Indian medical colleges. In Ukraine, colleges are cheaper as compared to private varsities in India, reports claimed. Indian students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine have to pay USD 3,500 to USD 5000 (Rs 2.65 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh) per year, however, in India, they will have to spend between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore if they want to get a degree from any private medical institute.

Shakshi Yadav, whose younger brother and sister—Mandeep Yadav and Mahima Yadav—are studying medicine at the Lviv State Medical Institute in Ukraine told reporters that fees are near to half in Ukraine as compared to India. She said apart from lower fees, better infrastructure and different patterns of study attract students from India. “There is also a paucity of medical seats in India. We pay around Rs 10 lakh annually for each of them to pursue study in Ukraine,” Shakshi added.

Qualitative Medical Education

Compared to other European nations, Ukraine reportedly provides the largest number of UG, PG specialisations in the field of medicine. Some reports claimed that medical students in war-torn countries get a chance to practice with the latest technology. Shirish Mehta, who did his MBBS from Ukraine, said the infrastructure in medical colleges in Ukraine is far better than in India, while the cost of medical education in Ukraine half compared to private colleges in India.

Besides, all universities in Ukraine are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Other than that, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the European Council of Medicine, and General Medical Council of the United Kingdom also recognise Ukrainian medical degrees.

No NEET/Entrance Test

One of the major reasons for the popularity of medical courses in Ukraine is that students do not have to take any separate examination to join them, whereas NEET is conducted in India for admission to medical courses. While lakhs of students appear in NEET every year, only about 40,000 get admission in government medical colleges. In such a situation, a large number of NEET qualified Indian students turn to Ukraine.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination

When students from Ukraine return to India to continue to practice in their homeland, they will have to appear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducts FMGE, a licensure examination. The test is one of the mandatory requirements for an Indian citizen who has a medical degree from a college outside India to practice medicine in the country. This gives students another reason to continue their livelihood in Ukraine.