Do You Day-Dream A Lot? This Might Be An Addiction. Read Here To Know What Is Maladaptive Daydreaming

Mental Health: Fantasy Disorder, or Maladaptive Daydreaming is an obsessive need to fantasise excessively, to the extent that it affects the every-day lives of those going through it. On an average, a person day-dreams through 30 per cent of their time awake everyday. For people who day-dream excessively, 20 million in world approximately in the world, day-dreaming has both positive and negative outcomes.

Eli Somer, a clinical psychologist working at the University of Haifa in Israel, was the first person to recognize the disorder. In the course of his work, he came across six patients who discussed entering vivid imaginations as a means of alleviating the emotional suffering they were experiencing.

As per a study in Britain, day-dreaming to an extended length of time is impacting people’s everyday lives and the number of persons who suffer from it is rapidly increasing.

Glulea Porea, head of the research and Associate Lecturer at University of Sussex says, “Around 2.5 per cent of world’s population, or 20 million people are in the grip of the obsessive need to day-dream. It is also called Maladaptive Daydreaming. People who go through it day-dream for hours and like to spend time in their fantasy world.”

People who day-dream a lot are generally faced with criticism pertaining to laziness, not being active enough and not taking action on time.

PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH MALADAPTIVE DAYDREAMING

In another research, it was found that people with Maladaptive Daydreaming, spend half of their time in fantasies. They find solutions for their problems in these fantasies and like to spend a lot of time in carving fantastical stories. This leads to procrastination, decreased interest and investment in familial relationships, which in turn, also makes them feel ashamed of their condition. Those who suffer from Maladaptive Daydreaming are not able to control their desire to stay in the fantasy world. This also causes sleep related problems.

Excessive day-dreaming also leads to other mental diseases such as Depression, anxiety, ADHD and OCD. A research also found that a majority of people who suffer from Maladaptive Daydreaming also have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). While on one hand, these people, who think exceedingly about themselves are more active on social media, they are also finding solutions to treat this disorder there.

Positive Sides of Maladaptive Daydreaming

Maladaptive Daydreaming also has some positive aspects. One of the major advantages of daydreaming is that it helps deal with serious traumas, deal with heartbreaks or loneliness. It also helps in curing depression. It helps in finding solutions to problems. Daydreaming helps in forgetting things that are unpleasurable and triggering. It also enhances creativity, especially in children.

The obsession of staying within contours of your mental world stems from a difficult reality. People who face troubled physical environment are more prone to indulge in daydreaming as a defense mechanism, which becomes obsessive need over time. However, there are researches that suggest that daydreaming can be controlled through mindfulness meditation.