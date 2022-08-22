New Delhi: As hundreds of farmers from different states started reaching Delhi to participate in a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar on Monday, Delhi Police have beefed up security at various borders of the national capital, including the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Amid Farmers' Protest. List of Routes To Be Avoided Here

Police said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel is on 'alert mode'. Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and issued an advisory for the routes to be avoided on Monday. It wrote, "In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, Delhi Traffic Police requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience."

List of routes to be avoided

Tolstoy Marg

Sansad Marg

Janpath ( from outer circle Connaught Place to Roundabout Windsor Place)

Outer Circle Connaught Place

Ashoka Road

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Pandit Pant Marg

Why are Farmers Protesting Again?

Farmers will hold protests at Jantar Mantar against unemployment. The mahapanchayat will be a one day-long event where farmers will reiterate their demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

“In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident,” a police official said.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers’ issues.