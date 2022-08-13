New York: Booker Prize winning author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen on Friday by a man who rushed to the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator on Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose.Also Read - Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie Attacker, Was Sympathetic To Islamic Revolutionary Guards Causes. What We Know So Far

Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. Also Read - White House Adviser Puts Out Statement On Salman Rushdie Attack, Calls It 'Appalling'

The Satanic Verses: From fatwa to exile, the book that changed Rushdie’s life

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after publication of “The Satanic Verses” in September 1988. Also Read - Salman Rushdie In Surgery; 'His Fight Is Our Fight,' World Leaders Condemn Attack | LIVE

The Satanic Verses was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw a character as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, on February 14, 1989, calling for Rushdie’s death, for “insulting Islam” with his novel.

The repercussions of this would continue to be felt for decades to come. Even as the fatwa and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard, the death threats, book bans, book burnings and firebombings continued unabated for decades to come, raising important questions about freedom of expression in the arts around the world.

What is ‘The Satanic Verses: In Points

“The Satanic Verses” narrates the story of two Indian Muslim actors–Gibreel Farishta and Saladin Chamcha–who magically survive a plane hijacking. Both fall from the sky, and one of the them transformed into the archangel Gabriel, while the other morphs into the devil.

The novel goes on to explore themes like dislocation, the nature of good and evil, doubt, and the loss of religious faith through a framework of magic realism and satire. On its release, it received favourable reviews in the West, winning the 1988 Whitbread Award for novel of the year and becoming a 1988 Booker Prize finalist.

The book was reportedly inspired by the life of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, whom Rushdie calls “Mahound” in the novel — a derogatory term used by the English during the Crusades.

The novel’s title refers to a group of verses from the Qur’an that Muhammad — who is meant to be morally infallible — allegedly mistook for divine revelation. These verses permitted prayer to three pre-Islamic Meccan goddesses, which is a stark violation of Islamic monotheism.

The verses were withdrawn on the grounds that the devil had sent them to trick Muhammad into thinking they came from God. However, devout Muslims deny that these verses ever existed.

Controversy and violence surrounding The Satanic Verses

Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, violent protests often erupted against Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family, across the Muslim world.

Responding to the rising criticism of the book in an interview to Channel 4 in 1989, soon after The Satanic Verses was published, Rushdie has said, “If you don’t want to read a book, you don’t have to read it. It’s very hard to be offended by The Satanic Verses — it requires a long period of intense reading. It’s a quarter of a million words.”

In India, book was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government nine days after its publication for hurting religious sentiments. In the UK, too, protests took shape.

At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.

By the end of 1988, the book was banned in a number of countries, including Bangladesh, South Africa, Sudan, Kenya. Other countries would soon follow.

Iran, though, initially, was not among the countries protesting the book. But as the clamour against the book – and Rushdie – grew after a group of clerics read out sections of the book to Khomeini, including a portion featuring an imam in exile that was suspiciously like a caricature of him. The rest, as it goes, was history.

Life in hiding and Re-emergence in public life

Rushdie, who went into hiding after bounty and death threats, emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

He said in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear. “The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid,” he said.

Over the years, Iran’s government has also long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, who died in 1988, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for his killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa for his death still stands.

In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym (taken from Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov’s first names) Rushdie had used while in hiding to avoid scrutiny and turning into “an invisible man in a whiteface mask”.

He returned to India in 2000 for the first time since the fatwa with his son Zafar for the announcement of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Book.