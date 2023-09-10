Home

Global Biofuel Alliance: How Will India’s Initiative End World’s Dependence on Fossil Fuel | Explained

G20 Summit 2023: The Global Biofuel Alliance is aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector.

India on Saturday launched Global Biofuels Alliance at the ongoing G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva, Argentinian President Alberto Angel Fernández, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina among others. A total of 19 countries and 12 international organizations have so far agreed to join the alliance, including both G20 members.

PM Modi on Saturday said the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in India’s quest towards sustainability and clean energy. “The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Saturday.

Dependency on Fossil Fuel Will End Soon

The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 Summit will end the world’s dependency on fossil fuels soon as all member countries will work together for sustainable energy. More sustainable energy will be created means, the need for petrol and diesel will come down slowly. This will help the climate as well.

Big Boost For Indian Agriculture

Ethanol plays a big role in sustainable energy creation which is a byproduct of sugar cane. With this new initiative, farmers will be encouraged to produce more sugar cane and that way, it will be a big boost for Indian agriculture. More ethanol production means, our dependence on fossil fuels will end soon.

India To Increase Biofuel Production

With this, India is also looking to increase its biofuel production through varied sources to cut its import dependence for fuel at a time when the ‘Opec+’ grouping has enforced successive production cuts. Moreover, the G20 Leaders’ Declaration released on Saturday said that the member countries “recognize the importance of sustainable biofuels in our zero and low-emission.”

Alliance To Intensify Use Of Sustainable Biofuels

The Global Biofuel Alliance is aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy lesson-sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide. It will also emphasize the already implemented best practices and success cases.

Moreover, the Alliance also intends to expedite the global uptake of biofuels by facilitating technology advancements, and intensifying the utilization of sustainable biofuels, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It’s also put into action to shape robust standard setting and certification through the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders.

The alliance would also serve as a hub for experts and a central knowledge repository. The Global Biofuel Alliance aims to serve as a catalytic platform, fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.

