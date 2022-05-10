New Delhi: Japanese multinational conglomerates Sony Group Corp and Nintendo Co have said their flagship videogame machines are likely to be in short supply again this year owing to component shortages, extending a problem that has plagued both companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.Also Read - HP Unveils Pavilion Laptops With 12th Gen Processors in India

"There's no end in sight to the semiconductor shortage at this point," The Wall Street Journal cited Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa as saying.

According to the report, Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, said the company aimed to sell 18 million units of its PlayStation 5 videogame console in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2023, down from a previous projection of 22.6 million. Demand is greater than what Sony can supply, he said.

Among other problems, Totoki cited Covid-19 restrictions in China, including a lockdown in Shanghai, that has made it hard for companies there to manufacture and ship parts used in the game machines.

What Are Semiconductors?

Semiconductors or microchips are an especially important part of nearly all modern-day technological devices, from cars to video games. Microchips are incredibly complex yet tiny modules that store computer memory or provide logic circuitry for microprocessors.

Why Is There A Global Shortage Of Semiconductors?

Since the initial months of the pandemic, companies across sectors have raised concerns over the problem of a shortage of semiconductors in the market. As the demand for chips is exceeding the supply, companies from automobile manufacturers to consumer electronics have said that their production is being affected due to the problem.

The chip shortage cost the US economy USD 240 billion last year.

When Will The Chip Shortage End?

The unforeseen situation is not expected to improve anytime soon. COVID-19 lockdown in China and the Russia-Ukraine war have further pushed the ongoing global semiconductor shortage to at least 2024, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has recently warned.

Gelsinger told investors during the company’s first quarter (Q1) earnings call on Thursday that Intel is rising to meet this challenge. “In the supply chain, lockdowns in Shanghai and the war in Ukraine have demonstrated more than ever that the world needs more resilient and more geographically balanced semiconductor manufacturing,” he said.

“We expect the industry will continue to see challenges until at least 2024 in areas like foundry capacity and tool availability,” Gelsinger further told the analysts.

The chip-maker registered record quarterly revenue at $18.4 billion in the first quarter, slightly exceeding its guidance. Its net income skyrocketed by 141 per cent to $8 billion. Gelsinger said that the company continues to see some softening in low-end consumer PCs, and some inventory adjustments.

“But overall, the demand signals from customers continue to be robust in areas like enterprise, cloud, AI, graphics, and networking. Semiconductors are the fuel of innovation and transformation across a wide range of industries,” he explained.

Intel recently announced a series of investments in the US and Europe. “These investments position Intel to meet the future growth and represent a significant step toward our moonshot goal of having half the world’s semiconductor manufacturing located in the US and Europe,” said the chip-maker.

(With IANS inputs)