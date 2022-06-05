New Delhi: Tech giant Google canceled a talk by an ‘anti-Brahmin activist’ scheduled in April for the fear that it might create ‘division and rancour’ in the workplace, according to a report in the Washington Post. The speech was scheduled to be delivered by Thenmozhi Soundarajan, an activist with the Dalit Laboratory (Equality Labs), a civil rights organization working for Dalit rights in the United States.Also Read - New Cyber Rules Risk Creating 'Environment Of Fear': Google, Facebook, Reliance, Other Top Tech Firms Write To Govt

Thenmozhi was invited to speak to Google News employees by its senior manager Tanuja Gupta. Her talk was supposedly aimed at raising awareness about 'caste bias' and 'caste discrimination' in tech companies on the occasion of 'Dalit History Month.' However, Google decided to not go ahead with the scheduled talk.

What Google said

Speaking about the matter, Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry said, "Caste discrimination has no place in our workplace. We also have a very clear, publicly shared policy against retaliation and discrimination in our workplace." "We also made the decision to not move forward with the proposed talk which — rather than bringing our community together and raising awareness — was creating division and rancour," she emphasised.

Tanuja Gupta resigned from Google

Following the cancellation of Thenmozhi’s talk, Google News senior manager Tanuja Gupta tendered her resignation from the firm. She claimed that her decision to invite the anti-Brahmin activist was influenced by the testimony of two co-workers in September last year, who allegedly experienced caste discrimination in the workplace.

Interview conducted on YouTube

Gupta further stated that the invite was extended to Thenmozhi as part of Google’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programme. She blamed the tech firm for allegedly retaliating against its employees, especially women, over internal criticism. “Retaliation is a normalized Google practice to handle internal criticism, and women take the hit,” she suggested. After her request was turned down by Google, Gupta conducted an interview with the anti-Brahmin activist on Youtube on May 4 this year.

What’s happening now?

Even though the controversy surrounding the cancellation of Thenmozhi Soundararajan’s talk has kind of settled down, many on social media have been raking up the issue to take a direct hit on CEO Sundar Pichai, who hails from a Brahmin family in Tamil Nadu.

The Washington Post published an article titled ‘Google’s plan to talk about caste bias led to division and rancour’ on June 2, further adding fuel to the fire. “Soundararajan appealed directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who comes from an upper-caste family in India, to allow her presentation to go forward. But the talk was cancelled, leading some employees to conclude that Google was willfully ignoring caste bias,” the article in The Washington Post claimed.