New Delhi: Arguably the "last effective Mughal emperor" who ruled India for nearly 50 years, from 1658 to 1707, Muhi al-Din Muhammad, most "unpopularly" known as Aurangzeb, is one of the most vilified historical personalities.

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, is in the news rather late for reasons that not many would like to be associated with. Even more than 300 years after his death, he is a hot topic of debate in India in recent months. Aurangzeb became the emperor after imprisoning his father and having his older brother killed.

About Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb was a devout Muslim. He is described as a ruthless tyrant who was "anti-Hindu" who imposed tough Sharia laws and brought back the discriminatory jizya tax that Hindus had to pay in return for protection. Most importantly, Aurangzeb is said to have destroyed thousands of Hindu temples across India.

Aurangzeb is “the trend” on social media with numerous derogatory references. In fact, his name has already reached various courts of law, courtesy, of the reported destruction of temples and construction of mosques by him, as per the right-wing.

Why Is Aurangzeb Trending

It can be attributed to the dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi which is built on the ruins of the Vishwanath temple, a grand 16th Century Hindu shrine destroyed in 1669 on Aurangzeb’s orders.

Aurangzeb found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech as well when he spoke about “Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror” at an event in Varanasi and on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur who was beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam. “Even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, he could not shake our faith”, said PM Modi.

PM Modi’s mentioning of the dead and dusted Mughal emperor caught the attention of Audrey Truschke, a Canadian-American journalist who asked on Twitter why the Indian Prime Minister was “giving a long speech attacking a Mughal emperor who died 300+ years ago”?

The Other Side

Historian Nadeem Rezavi says Aurangzeb did demolish a number of Hindu temples and imposed the discriminatory tax on Hindus, but he was a complicated figure, and not completely evil. “He gave the highest number of grants for maintaining Hindu temples, he himself was two-thirds Hindu by blood because Akbar, his great-grandfather, had married a Rajput (a Hindu caste). There were more Rajputs in higher echelons during his rule than that of any other Mughal,” says Rezavi.

Rezavi says Aurangzeb was not a fundamentalist in his personal life and that he “enjoyed wine, played the veena – an instrument favoured by Hindu goddesses – and more music books were written under him than any other Mughal. Aurangzeb invoked religion to cover up for his political failures and strengthen his authority.

It is also said that during his reign, the Mughal Empire reached its greatest extent, ruling over nearly all of the Indian subcontinent. He ruled over a population estimated to be over 158 million subjects and under his reign, India became the world’s largest economy and biggest manufacturing power, worth nearly a quarter of global GDP.