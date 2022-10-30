Seoul: At least 120 people died and more than 100 were injured in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday as a stampede broke out during a Halloween event in the Itaewon neighbourhood. The incident happened when thousands had crowded into narrow streets to celebrate the spooky festival.Also Read - Stampede in South Korea’s Seoul: Death Toll Rises to 120, President Yoon Holds Emergency Meet | Top Developments

“As of 02:30 AM local time, more than 120 have been killed and 100 have been injured,” fire official Choi Seong-beom was quoted as saying by AFP. Also Read - Tarantula, Skeletons, Frankenstein And Everything Scary About NASA's H(alloween)Exoplanets

Giving details, he said the high number of casualties was the result of many being trampled during the Halloween event. He further added that the death toll could climb further. Also Read - Seoul's Reprisal Blows Up After North Korean Missile Success

What led to the death of 120 during the Halloween event

The incident happened as the result of a crush resulting from the size of the crowd, according to reports.

Earlier, officials had said that 50 people were in cardiac arrest and over 140 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.

What has happened so far: