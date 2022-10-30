Seoul: At least 120 people died and more than 100 were injured in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday as a stampede broke out during a Halloween event in the Itaewon neighbourhood. The incident happened when thousands had crowded into narrow streets to celebrate the spooky festival.Also Read - Stampede in South Korea’s Seoul: Death Toll Rises to 120, President Yoon Holds Emergency Meet | Top Developments
"As of 02:30 AM local time, more than 120 have been killed and 100 have been injured," fire official Choi Seong-beom was quoted as saying by AFP.
Giving details, he said the high number of casualties was the result of many being trampled during the Halloween event. He further added that the death toll could climb further.
Rescue workers, firefighters and police officers are seen on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo)
What led to the death of 120 during the Halloween event
The incident happened as the result of a crush resulting from the size of the crowd, according to reports.
Earlier, officials had said that 50 people were in cardiac arrest and over 140 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.
What has happened so far:
- The stampede happened near the Hamilton Hotel in the nightlife district of Itaewon, as a large number of people were believed to have entered a narrow alley near the hotel.
- After taking stock of the situation, President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting on the stampede, ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the injured.
- The President also ordered officials to deploy emergency medical officials to Itaewon and secure emergency beds.
- In the meantime, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed the officials to make utmost efforts to minimise damages.
- On the other hand, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.
- A total of 142 firefighting vehicles were mobilised for the area.