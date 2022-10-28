Agra: As Rishi Sunak emerges victorious in the race for United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, reports claim there is something in store for the Agra Footwear industry. Since UK is a big market for Agra footwear, it is possible that UK’s economic recovery could also lead to some gains for the Agra footwear industry.Also Read - UK PM Rishi Sunak Spotted Partying at Ibiza Club? No, That's His Doppelganger | Old Video Resurfaces

Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC) Chairman, Puran Dawar, told India Today that UK could come out of economic depression under Rishi Sunak which, in turn, could boost Agra footwear industry.

HOW WOULD SUNAK’S WIN BOOST AGRA FOOTWEAR INDUSTRY?

Footwear exporter Nazir Ahmed told India Today that the new British PM will have a tough task chalked out for him, as he has to strengthen the British economy. It will also result in the growth of the Agra footwear export to the UK. According to him, here is how Rishi Sunak's bagging the PM post will help Agra footwear industry:

Agra footwear currently attracts a duty of 4.5 percent for entering the UK, which could be removed if India and the UK come to a mutual trade pact under Rishi Sunak.

The proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries will be a major stepping stone in making trade easier between the two countries.

At present, the annual footwear export to the UK from Agra was about 600 crore, which could rise to over 1000 crore with the FTA.

The Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC) Chairman Puran Dawar told India Today that earlier, the UK used to run the Indian economy, but with India becoming a major economic power, soon the British economy will be run by Indian investment.