New Delhi: This summers Mangoes, the 'king of fruits', have left bitter taste among fruits lovers. Not only its price has hit the roof even the stock arrivals has been late into the markets, leaving the mango lovers disappointed. While mango-producing states like Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have this year seen yield dropping to as low as 20 per cent of their usual production capacity, Maharashtra saw a short but successful season, though the quality of the mangoes has not been up to the mark.

Reason behind less Mango production

Humidity and extreme heat have affected the quantity and quality of Mangoes this year and the overall output has gone down by about 30-35 per cent. Other factors affecting mango production include pest attacks, and the lingering after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, which battered the western-coast states of Gujarat and Maharashtra last May.

Scientists also attribute the massive dip in fruit production to decrease in the sex ratio of mango flowers as a result of climate change. Abnormal seasonal variations brought about by long-term climate change have resulted in dip in female flowering and fruiting, they say. This year's crop has been hampered by trees bearing more male flowers than hermaphrodite flowers.

Major Mango producing states

India produces over 15 Million tonnes of Mangoes annually. The country’s major mango-growing states are UP (23.86 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (23.47 per cent), Karnataka (11.71 per cent), Bihar (8.79 per cent), Gujarat (6 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (5.09 per cent).

Check Latest Mango Rates

Dussehri: 300 per Kg Langda: 350 per Kg kesar: 243 per Kg Raspuri/Gola: Rs. 101.65 per Kg Alphonso: 280 per Kg Sinduri: 262 per Kg Safeda: 101 per Kg Himayath: 337 per Kg Malgoa: 252.79 per Kg Totapuri: 110 per Kg

According to Insram Ali, President of All India Mango Growers Association, price of mangoes at the time of arrival is expected to be up by nearly 50 per cent due to lower crop. He further said that UP mangoes, that typically start arriving by early June, are likely to be up at around Rs 50-60 a kg, as compared to Rs 30-40 a kg same period last year.

He further mentioned that lower production is going to impact export of fresh mango to countries like the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.