New Delhi: The stage is set for India's next President as Ram Nath Kovind's five-year tenure comes to an end on July 24. The crucial Presidential election in India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. Ahead of the highly-anticipated polls, let's peek into the life of an Indian President. Also called the first citizen, The President of India is the highest official of the country, acting as the symbol of the integrity and solidarity of the nation.

The President is also the supreme commander of all the three armed forces, — the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Being such a powerful and influential man, the position comes with a host of perks and privileges. Have you ever wondered what is the salary that the President of India commands? Here’s a look at his salary and a list of all the benefits that he gets in office and post retirement.

The President’s Salary & Other Perks:

The President of India draws a salary of approximately Rs 5 lakh/month. Until 2017, the President used to get Rs 1.50 lakh per month. However, in 2017, it was increased to Rs 5 lakh per month.

The President also receives other allowances which include free medical, housing and treatment facilities (whole life)

In addition, the Government of India spends 22.5 million rupees annually on other expenses like President's housing, staff, food and hosting of guests.

President of India is entitled to a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard. The President also has a heavily armoured stretch limousine for official visits.

The President is also entitled to 2 equally lavish holiday retreats. One is the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and the other is the Retreat Building in Shimla.

The President and the spouse can travel to anyplace in the world free of cost.

Where Does the President Live?

The president of India lives in the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is the world’s largest Presidential Palace. Located in New Delhi, The sprawling heritage building has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area. The heritage building houses the president’s official residence, including reception halls, guest rooms, and offices, also known as the mansion. He has a secretarial staff of five people and another 200 people employed for the upkeep of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Life After Retirement:

The President of India is also entitled to a volley of perks and privileges after retirement. Ex-presidents are eligible for government accommodation and are entitled to a hefty pension.