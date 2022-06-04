New Delhi: In the last few months, incidents of targeted killings have increased rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last month, so far 9 people have been killed. In all the killings, terrorists have especially targeted migrant laborers, Kashmiri Pandits, and off-duty policemen.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 177 Kashmiri Pandit Teachers Transferred Out Of Valley Amid Rise In Targeted Killings

According to the intelligence gathered by Indian authorities, Pakistan is believed to be behind these targeted killings in Kashmir, which is working on a plan to spread unrest and fear in the Valley by providing arms and money to local terrorists. Also Read - 'Invisible Enemy' TRF Engaged In Soft Target Killings To Create Panic And Fear

What Is Pakistan’s Plan Of Targeted Killings In Kashmir Valley? Which Weapons Are Being Used By Hybrid Terrorists? Which Terrorist Organizations Are Involved In This?

What Is Pakistan’s ‘Operation Red Wave’?

There have been targeted killings of 16 people in Kashmir since January this year. Targeted killing means targeting and killing certain individuals. During the last few months in Kashmir, terrorists have targeted and killed Kashmiri Pandits and migrant laborers. Also Read - '2 Killed In 24 Hours': Kashmiri Pandits Fear For Lives, Many Flee After Targeted Killings | Video

According to reports, Pakistan is running Operation Red Wave for targeted killings in Kashmir. Earlier, Pakistan had launched Operation Tupac in the 1980s-90s to spread terrorism in Kashmir. The recent attacks on Kashmiri Pandits have brought back memories of large-scale attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s and being forced to leave the Valley.

According to reports, like in the 90s, this time too, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is behind these incidents, which has prepared a hit-list of Kashmiri Pandits to create unrest in the Valley.

The list includes Kashmiri Pandits who returned to Kashmir in recent years or stayed in Kashmir in the 1990s. It is believed that under the same hit-list of ISI, on May 12 this year, terrorists killed Rahul Bhatt and last year prominent businessman Makhan Lal Bindru, both of whom were Kashmiri Pandits.

According to intelligence agencies, for targeted killings, Pakistan is using local Kashmiri youths who do not have any prior criminal records. By getting targeted killings done through these youths, the masterminds sitting in Pakistan can easily avoid their involvement by calling it a local matter.

Who are the hybrid terrorists who are doing targeted killings?

Experts say that after the recent stringent action on separatists and the sentence of life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, terrorist organizations are furious. They are doing targeted killings to create fear in the Valley.

Hybrid terrorists are carrying out these targeted killings. Hybrid terrorists are mostly young people. These people live among the common people. They carry out targeted killings for some money and drugs. These hybrid terrorists are brainwashed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

The attacks of hybrid terrorists have increased after curbing infiltration from across the border. These terrorists are associated with The Resistance Front, i.e., TRF. TRF is an organization affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In this, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are being recruited and they are being trained to attack.

How Terrorist Organizations Choose Hybrid Terrorists

Hybrid terrorists are local youths with no criminal record. On the orders of their masters, they bring pistols and attack and escape. After that start living a normal life. In such a situation, it is very difficult for the security agencies to identify them.

These terrorists are recruited online. Online training is also given. After this, they are sent to attack the common people. Earlier, where 3-4 terrorists were involved in carrying out an attack, now 1-2 terrorists do this work.

Use Of Small Arms Instead Of Big Ones For Targeted Killing

According to reports, small arms like pistols are being used instead of big weapons like AK-47 rifles in targeted killings in Kashmir. These pistols are dropped on the border through drones, from where they reach the local terrorists. Police believe that these weapons are dropped from Pakistan through drones on the Jammu and Punjab border, from where they reach the Kashmir Valley.

In the last week of May, the Srinagar Police arrested two hybrid terrorists Sajjad Gul and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of TRF, the local branch of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. A consignment of weapons was seized from both of them, which they had to deliver to the people planning targeted killing in Srinagar. Apart from 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds of bullets, and a silencer were also recovered from these two terrorists.

The weapons recovered from the terrorists included the US-made Stoeger STR-9S Combat Pistol. Earlier in January this year, two consignments with silencers were caught.

According to the police, more than 100 pistols have been recovered from Kashmir in the first four months of this year. The recovery of many small arms with silencers meant they were meant to be used for targeted killing with very little training.

According to reports, on May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhatt, a government employee was murdered with similar weapons. Pistol seizures have increased rapidly in Srinagar and other towns, as they are easy to use and conceal. Most of the pistols have been recovered from Srinagar. However, according to the police, AK-47 assault rifles are still being used in rural areas.

What Is Pakistan’s Motive Behind Targeted Killing

According to intelligence agencies, targeted killing is a new plan of Pakistan to spread unrest in Kashmir. It is believed that its purpose is to sabotage the resettlement plans of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, incidents of targeted killings have increased in Kashmir, especially in which terrorists have made soft targets of Kashmiri Pandits, migrant workers, and even local Muslims working in the government or police.

Indian intelligence agencies believe that ISI is spreading propaganda among Kashmiri people that after the abrogation of Article 370, migrant workers coming from outside will take over their jobs and lands. Through this propaganda, they are again trying to garner support for pro-Pakistan terrorist organizations in Kashmir.

According to experts, one of the motives of the terrorists through these targeted killings is to register their presence in the valley. After the removal of Article 370, the action of Indian security agencies against terrorists has weakened them.

Police believe that desperate terrorists have changed their strategy and are now targeting minorities, unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians, and women.