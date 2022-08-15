Independence Day 2022: As India completes 75 years of Independence on Monday, the milestone collides with county’s another historic moment. On August 15, 1972, Postal Identification Number, better knows as the PIN-Code system, was introduced in India. The service also called area codes or zip codes and used for sending letters, couriers and other postal items across the country, has turned 50 today.Also Read - Post Offices Across India Will Remain Open on Holidays Before Independence Day 2022. Here's Why

PIN codes are six-digit codes that are used by India's postal service numbering system. It is meant to ease the process of mail sorting and delivery in a country where different places, often, have the same or similar names, and letters are written in a wide variety of languages. PIN makes it easier for the postman to locate and deliver a letter or package to the intended recipient.

Who Introduced the PIN system in India?

The PIN code system in India was introduced by Shriram Bhikaji Velankar, who was additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Communications and was a senior member of the Posts and Telegraph Board, at the time.

The need for a PIN code was felt because there was duplication of names in several places across India. The diversity of languages was also another problem as people used to write addresses in scripts, which made it very difficult to trace addresses. A code system helped postmen deliver the address to the right person.

Velankar retired from his government service on December 31, 1973. He was also aSanskrit poet of eminence, and died in 1999 in Mumbai, three years after he received President’s Award for his contribution in the field of Sanskrit language.

How does the PIN code work?

The PIN is a six digits number , of which first number indicates the postal region — Northern, Eastern, Western, Southern. Number 9 signifies the Army Postal Service.

The second number of PIN denotes a sub-region, while the third represents the sorting district. The remaining numbers narrow the geography further to the specific post office making the delivery.

According to India Post, the whole country has been divided into 23 postal circles for providing postal services. Each of these circles is headed by a Chief Postmaster General.