New Delhi: Surat in Gujarat has become the first city to the country to get a steel slag road (industrial waste), a brainchild of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), NITI Aayog, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The 1.2 km long steel slag road, which was built at Hazira port road in Surat by substituting natural aggregates with 100 per cent processed steel slag, is now open for traffic.Also Read - Road Trips to Get Expensive From Today After Steep Hike in Toll Tax. Here's How Much Commuters Will Have to Pay

India’s first steel slag road – How was it built

Under CSIR-CRRI technological guidance and supervision, the road built by successfully converting steel slag as processed EAF steel slag aggregates at AMNS India steel plant at Hazira Surat. The country’s first ‘steel slag road’ came up in Surat, promising a huge potential to reduce the demand for aggregates in road construction. This stretch has been built by substituting natural aggregates with 100 per cent processed steel slag aggregates in all layers of bituminous pavement. Considering its higher strength, the thickness of the road has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

Around 1 lakh tons of processed steel slag aggregates has been utilised in the construction of 1.2 km long six lane bituminous road. Steel slag is one of the major solid wastes generated in the steel industry. India, being the world’s second largest steel producer also faces the challenges of safe and gainful disposal of 18.5 million tons of steel slag generated annually in India from various integrated steel plants.

Are more steel stag roads coming up…

“Around 1,000-1,200 heavy commercial vehicles are using the road per day for the last one year and still it is performing well on different service ability parameters. Around one lakh tonnes of processed steel slag aggregates have been utilised in this project. We will soon come up with guidelines for usage of processed steel slag in road and highway construction,” Satish Pandey, principal scientist at CSIR-CRRI, said.

Annually, nearly 18.5 million tonnes (MTs) of steel slag is generated from various integrated steel plants. Only in Vizag, around 60MT of steel slag is lying unused. Utilisation of steel slag aggregates as a substitute of natural aggregate in road construction will reduce the unsustainable quarrying and mining of natural aggregates. Highways projects in several states are now getting delayed due to shortage of gates and other raw materials.

Are these roads good for environment

Utilisation of Steel slag aggregates as a substitute of natural aggregate in road construction will reduce the unsustainable quarrying and mining of natural aggregates and will also reduce the emission of Greenhouse Gases associated with road construction activities. This green initiative also fulfils India’s commitment for United Nation Sustainable Development goal for building resilient infrastructure through inclusive and sustainable industrialization and green technologies.