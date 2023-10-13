Explained: Significance Of Al-Aqsa Mosque For Israel, Palestine; Know In Details

Home

Israel-Palestine Conflict: The Al-Aqsa Mosque, situated within the Old City of Jerusalem, holds profound significance within the Israel-Palestine conflict due to its multifaceted importance, encompassing both religious and geopolitical dimensions. However, the significance of the mosque in the ongoing conflict lies in its pivotal role as a historical focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions. In this article, we will shed light on the history of the mosque that has become the focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Where is AL-AQSA MOSQUE Situated?

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is situated in the Old City of Jerusalem, specifically on the Temple Mount, known as Haram al-Sharif in Arabic, in the eastern part of the city. For Muslims, the mosque holds the status of being the third holiest site in Islam, following Mecca and Medina. The Al-Aqsa Plaza encompasses two revered places: the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Construction of the mosque took place in the 8th century AD. It is believed by Muslims that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to heaven from this place.

The Dome of the Rock, a shrine, and Al-Aqsa Mosque have often been mistakenly confused as one and the same. However, even though they share the same sacred location, they are two separate structures with distinct historical backgrounds.

The compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque overlooks the Western Wall which is very much revered by the Jews and where they pray, however, The Romans destroyed the second temple at that very location in AD 70. According to Jewish tradition, the Temple Mount is their most sacred site as they believe that King Solomon erected the first temple there around 3,000 years ago. The site also holds significant importance for Christians due to its association with events in the life of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

Significance of OF AL-AQSA Mosque in the Conflict?

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is often referred to as “the most sensitive site in the Israel-Palestinian conflict” due to its sacred significance for both Muslims and Jews.

Following Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six-Day War, which resulted in the country gaining control of East Jerusalem where this site is situated, significant concerns arose regarding the status of this location.

Israel officially gave control of the mosque and its vicinity to an Islamic group; however, Israeli authorities can still access the area, and they also permit the visitation of other religious groups, such as Christian pilgrims.

In 1996, the inauguration of a new tunnel near the al-Aqsa Mosque compound was perceived by Palestinians as a breach of their sacred site. This triggered confrontations that, in the span of just three days, led to more than 80 casualties.

In 2000, Ariel Sharon, an Israeli politician who was serving as an opposition leader at that time, led a delegation of Israeli lawmakers onto the Temple Mount/al-Haram al-Sharif complex.

Present Situation

Israel witnessed a multifront attack – by air, land, and sea – by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, in its southern parts on October 7. A PTI report said as fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants continued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a round-the-clock control room in Delhi and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance to Indians who may require help. The phone numbers at the Delhi control room are 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905m +919968291988. and the email is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed by phone numbers: +97235226748, +972-543278392 and email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. Further, the MEA said India’s representative office in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline. Its contact details are +970-592916418 (also WhatsApp), rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in (email).

