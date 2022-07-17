New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday released a set of images and science products of five different regions of the sky, taken with the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures highlighted the great potential of the telescope to plumb the secrets of deep space.Also Read - US Will Not Walk Away From Middle East To Leave Vacuum For China, Russia, Iran: Joe Biden

“Today, we present humanity with a groundbreaking new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope – a view the world has never seen before,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “These images, including the deepest infrared view of our universe that has ever been taken, show us how Webb will help to uncover the answers to questions we don’t even yet know to ask; questions that will help us better understand our universe and humanity’s place within it. Also Read - US, Russian Astronauts To Swap Seats On Rockets Again Starting This September

“The Webb team’s incredible success is a reflection of what NASA does best. We take dreams and turn them into reality for the benefit of humanity. I can’t wait to see the discoveries that we uncover – the team is just getting started!” Also Read - Stunning Images Of Jupiter And Its Moon Captured By James Webb Telescope REVEALED. See Pics

What is the James Webb Space Telescope?

Commonly known as the Webb or JWST, the James Webb Space Telescope is a space-based observatory, optimized for infrared wavelengths, which will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope has greatly improved sensitivity and longer wavelength coverage. This will enable Webb to look further back in time to find the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

When was Webb launched?

Webb was launched on December 25th, 2021 at 7:20 AM (12:20 UTC). Webb’s first observations were selected by a group of representatives from NASA, ESA, CSA, and the Space Telescope Science Institute.

James Webb Space Telescope captures the never seen before images of the universe

US President Joe Biden released an image captured by the Webb telescope that NASA officials and astronomers called as one of the deepest images yet taken of the cosmos. The image shows the landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” shining with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

James Webb Space Telescope: A Game Changer

The James Webb Space Telescope will read every phase of cosmic history, starting from our solar system to distant galaxies in the early universe. As an infrared telescope, Webb will explore science questions to help us understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

Webb features unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.

It will shed light on how galaxies evolve, how stars and planetary systems are born, and how the building blocks of life could form on other planets, showing us things never before seen by any other telescope.