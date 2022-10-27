New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kicked up a row after he appealed for including the pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the currency notes. Kejriwal said printing the photos of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi on fresh currency notes may help improve the country’s current economy status. “Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency,” Kejriwal said.Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal To Place A ‘Novel Idea’ Before PM Modi To Get India’s Economy On Track, Read Here

Delhi Chief Minister clarified that he was not asking to change the currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. "Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then," Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity. "Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 per cent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji's photo on their currency… when Indonesia can do why can't we do," Kejriwal said.

But, who approves the design of currency notes and how can it be changed in India?

Who designs currency notes in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and central government have the power to design the currency notes in India. Any change in currency design needs to be approved by the RBI’s Central Board and the Centre. It is the central government who has the power to make any changes in designing rupee notes.

As per Section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934, “The design, form and material of bank notes shall be such as may be approved by the [Central Government] after consideration of the recommendations made by Central Board.”

RBI’s Department of Currency Management is responsible for administering the key function of currency management. The Department of Currency Management has the responsibility of administering the functions of currency management, a core function of the RBI in terms of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. “Currency management essentially relates to issue of notes and coins and retrieval of unfit notes from circulation. This work is performed through 18 issue offices of the Reserve Bank and a wide network of 4,195 currency chests, 488 repositories and 3,562 small coin depots managed by banks and Government treasuries,” the RBI said in its official website.

How the process of changing currency notes work

If the design of the rupee note needs to be changed, it is the RBI’s Department of Currency Management which works on the design. It submits the design to the RBI and then it sends for recommendation to the central government. The Centre gives the final approval for the design of the currency notes.

RBI’s Department of Currency Management addresses policy and operational issues related to –

Designing of banknotes

Forecasting demand for notes and coins

Ensuring smooth distribution of banknotes and coins throughout the country and retrieval of unfit notes and uncurrent coins from circulation

Ensuring the integrity of bank notes

Administering the RBI (Note Refund) Rules

Reviewing/rationalising the work systems/procedures at the issue offices on an ongoing basis

Dissemination of information on currency related matters to the general public.

HISTORY OF TYPES OF RUPEE NOTES ISSUED

Ashoka Pillar

In 1950, the first Republic India banknotes were issued in the denominations of Rs. 2, 5, 10 and 100. There was slight variation in colour and design in case of Rs. 2, 5 and 100 notes. The ship motif on the reverse of Rs. 10 note was kept intact for the sake of continuity.

Mahatma Gandhi series

The new ‘Mahatma Gandhi Series’ was introduced in 1996. A changed watermark, windowed security thread, latent image and intaglio features for the visually handicapped were amongst the new features.

The new series also witnessed the introduction of Rs. 1000 denomination on October 09, 2000. Subsequently, on November 18, 2000, Rs. 500 denomination note was issued in changed colour and incorporating colour-shifting ink in the numeric value at the centre as an additional security feature.

2005 series – In 2005, the Mahatma Gandhi series notes witnessed enhanced security features such as wide colour shifting machine readable magnetic windowed security thread in Rs 100 and above, denomination note numeric back to back registration in place of flower design as identification mark. No change was made to the ID mark in Rs 5. Year of printing on the banknotes was introduced for the first time in 2005.

Star series

In 2006, “Star Series” was introduced on the banknotes to avoid re-printing of the defective notes with same serial number to maintain the sequence.

Rupee Symbol, 2011

In 2011, the Rupee symbol (₹), the identity mark of Indian rupee was introduced. The RBI and the then central together had formalised a unique symbol (₹) for Indian Rupee in 2010 and thus acquired a place in the select club of countries with a symbol for their currency. In 2011, the new Rupee symbol was incorporated in banknotes and coins.

Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series

India witnessed the second major monetary reforms in November 2016 when it withdrew the legal tender status of ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 denominations of banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series issued by the Reserve Bank of India till November 8, 2016.

The new banknotes were introduced in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, highlighting the cultural heritage and scientific achievements of the country. Distinct colours were used for different denomination and sizes reduced. Two new denominations viz. ₹ 2000 on November 08, 2016 and ₹ 200 on August 23, 2017 were introduced in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.