Thiruvananthapuram: Following the death of a 16-year-old and the hospitalisation of over 40 people in Kerala due to food poisoning, the state Health Department has identified the cause behind the tragedy— the Shigella bacteria. According to a report by the Indian Express, the presence of the bacteria was confirmed in the blood and faeces of people who were admitted after eating chicken shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod last week. According to doctors, shigella infection is more serious than regular food poisoning. The primary symptom for this is diarrhoea and can be accompanied by stomach pain, fever, vomiting, etc. It can be fatal for children below the age of five or those with low immunity.

What is Shigella?

Shigella is one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhoea worldwide and is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria named enterobacter. However, not all of the bacteria in the enterobacter family cause diseases in humans. Shigella mainly affects the intestine and can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever. It is a food- and water-borne infection, and can happen when someone consumes contaminated food — like in the case from Kerala — unwashed fruit or vegetables. The infection spreads easily as it takes only “a small number of bacteria to make someone ill”, says the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The disease is easily spread by direct or indirect contact with the excrement of the patient. You can get the infection if you swim or take a bath in contaminated water.

How commonly does Shigella spread?

The outbreaks are more common and severe during pregnancy, in children under five years of age, and in those with weakened immune systems. There are four types of Shigella bacteria that affect humans, according to CDC. These are Shigella sonnei, Shigella flexneri, Shigella boydii, and Shigella dysenteriae. The fourth type causes the most severe disease because of the toxin it produces. According to a report by the Indian Express, Shigella infections are not very common. “Perhaps one in 100 cases of diarrhoea in our hospital would be shigellosis,” Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital in New Delhi, said, as per the report.

When to seek a doctor for Shigella?

A person who has severe diarrhoea, which means 20 or more bowel movements in a day, must see a doctor within a day. A patient with mild diarrhoea may wait for three to four days before going to a doctor. If you or your child develops bloody diarrhoea or diarrhoea severe enough to cause weight loss and dehydration, you must contact your doctor. If the infected person is running a fever of 101 degree F (38 deg C) or higher, one must immediately approach a hospital.

Precautions for Shigella

The precautions for Shigella are same as that of any food and water-borne diseases. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after a meal. Wash your hands properly after a bowel movement. Ensure the water that you drink is clean and the fruits and vegetables are fresh. Ensure products such as milk, chicken, and fish that have a higher tendency to spoil must be kept at a proper temperature and also cooked well.

Is death common in shigella infection?

The infection does not generally kill, unless the patient has a weak immune system. It can also turn fatal if the bacteria is resistant to the medicines. "It is a very treatable condition; if a patient reaches hospital on time they can effectively be treated using IV antibiotics," Dr Chatterjee was quoted by Indian Express.

