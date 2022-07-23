New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu is set to take oath as India’s 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on Sunday, following which, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.Also Read - Wishes Pour In As Droupadi Murmu Elected 15th President of India

But as the countdown begins for her oath to the office, let us take a look at what is it like to be the President of India?

Who Can Be President Of India?

The Constitution of India lays down certain eligibility criteria that one must fulfil to be eligible for the grand post. These are:

No person shall be eligible for election as President unless they— are citizen of India, have completed the age of thirty-five years, and are qualified for election as a member of the House of the People (Lok Sabha). A person shall not be eligible for election as President if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

President of India’s Salary

The salary of President of India is Rs. 5 lakh/month. Besides the monthly salary, President of India also gets several allowances. The President of India is the highest-paid government official in the country.

Residence of President Of India

President of India lives in the second largest residence of any head of the state in the world–the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President’s Estate, in New Delhi. Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of the world’s largest democracy, epitomizes India’s strength, its democratic traditions and secular character.

Rashtrapati Bhavan was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualized the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate. This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area.

Painstaking efforts of thousands of labourers including masons, carpenters, artists, carvers, and cutters saw the completion of this masterwork in the year 1929.

Originally built as the residence for the Viceroy of India, Viceroy’s House as it was then called, has metamorphosed into today’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. From being a symbol of imperial domination and power, it is today emblematic of Indian democracy and its secular, plural and inclusive traditions. Former President of India, Shri R. Venkataraman has rightly said, “Nature and man, rock and architecture, have rarely collaborated to so fine a purpose as in the fashioning of the magnificent Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

President of India’s other residents

President of India officially other residence for vacation retreats–one in the north and one in the south.

1) The Retreat Building, Mashobra, Shimla

The Retreat Building is the official retreat residence of the President of India at Chharabra, in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The President stays at the building for at least two weeks during summer and conducts official business. It is located 13 km away from the city Shimla and is a thousand feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top, which is part of the Himalayas.

The architectural pattern and natural beauty of the location have made The Retreat a popular tourist destination in Shimla. The structure is entirely made of wood with dajji walls. The building, which was built in 1850, has a plinth area of 10,628 square feet.

2) Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Hyderabad

Rashtrapati Nilayam (literally the “President’s House”) formerly known as Residency House is another official retreat of the President of India located in Hyderabad, Telangana. The President also stays here for at least two weeks during winter and conducts official business. The building is also used as a guest house for visiting dignitaries. It is located in Bollaram in Secunderabad, a neighborhood of Hyderabad. It was thrown open for public viewing from 1 January to 10 January, with entry being free.

This building, which was built in 1860, has a total land area of 90 acres. It is a single-story structure with 11 rooms on the premises. There is also a Dining Hall, a Cinema Hall, a Darbar Hall, a Morning Room, and a Dining Room.

Perks Enjoyed By President of India

Medical facilities: The President of India is entitled to free medical services for the whole life.

Security: The President’s Bodyguard (PBG) are tasked to provide security for India’s President. PBG is the senior most and oldest unit in the Indian Armed Forces. It is also the world’s only horseback riding military unit. PBG serves as a ceremonial unit during peacetime but can also be deployed during wartime because they are trained paratroopers.

Post Retirement

President of India is entitled to many perks after the retirement. Some of them are as follow: