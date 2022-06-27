Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: After facing rebellion from his own party MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign from the post of chief minister on June 22 at 5 PM. He had taken a decision to this effect after it was clear that there was no way out of the political crisis. However, he did not tender his resignation on that day. Why? Sources close to the development told news agency ANI that the MVA allies convinced him not to do so.Also Read - Why is Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Hogging The Limelight Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis?

The sources also added that Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with some of the BJP leaders to find a way out of the political crisis that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is facing in the state.

After the rebellion intensified, Uddhav Thackeray took the decision to resign and then go to the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on June 22 evening but that didn't happen.

Even Uddhav Thackeray’s press conference which was scheduled at 5 PM was delayed beyond 5.30 PM due to the change in plans.

While addressing the Facebook Live on June 22, Uddhav Thackeray talked about his willingness to step down if the rebel MLAs come to Mumbai and make such a demand.

Acknowledging that some of the party MLAs were gunning for his ouster, Uddhav had said instead of going to Surat, they could have conveyed their feelings to him. Thackeray said it is a matter of shame for him if “even a single MLA” is against him.

In his address, Thackeray had also said that if the MLAs want him to not continue as the CM, he is ready to take all his belongings from Varsha Bungalow (the official residence of the CM) to Matoshri.

For the past one week now, both the Shiv Sena and the rebel group have been seeking to outmanoeuvre each other. While the Thackeray group removed Shinde as leader of the legislative party and appointed a new chief whip, supporters of Shinde wrote to the state Governor that he continues to be the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature group.

The battle between the two groups has now reached the Supreme Court which on Monday granted interim relief to Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, the Centre, Ajay Chaudhary, and Sunil Prabhu and asked them to file a reply within five days.

On the request of providing security to 39 MLAs alleging threats to them, the Supreme Court recorded the statement of the standing counsel of the Maharashtra government, Rahul Chitnis, that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, property of the MLAs.