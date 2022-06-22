Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra plunged into a major political crisis as Eknath Shinde (58), a four-time MLA and cabinet minister, rebelled against the MVA government and left Mumbai on Monday night with a sizeable number of MLAs and travelled to Surat in Gujarat, from where they were airlifted to Guwahati. Shinde, however, claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs. As of today, the Shiv Sena leader and another 40 Sena MLAs are in Guwahati and are likely to stay at the Radisson hotel.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde to Address Media Shortly

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told news agency ANI.

He also said that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Notably, the MVA government in Maharashtra is fighting its worst crisis since the time it came into existence in 2019, putting a huge question mark on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year old government.

The Shiv Sena that heads the MVA has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-Assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144. Moreover, 15 independent legislators and MLAs from smaller parties support the MVA government, taking the number to 167.

However, what exactly led Eknath Shinde to revolt against MVA government in Maharashtra? These could be the probable reasons.

Hindutva ideology

Eknath Shinde recently took to Twitter to claim that he will continue to be a Bal Thackeray supporter and will never compromise with his principles for political gains. He seems to have taken a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray government as there has been criticism against the Shiv Sena of moving away from its main plank of Hindutva.

Sidelined in the party

Another reason for the Sena leader being unhappy in the party could be the way the party is being run and the treatment being meted out to old Sainiks like Eknath.

It is being claimed that the Shiv Sena has seen a generational change in its leadership due to which several of its senior leaders have been sidelined.

As per a report by Indian Express, Eknath Shinde was upset as he was marginalised. Shinde is actually the chairperson of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), but Aaditya Thackeray quite often seems to have attended the MMRDA meetings involving its commissioner, side-lining Shinde.

Security cover

Matters of security cover could be another reason which made Shinde feel that he had been pushed to the corner. Eknath Shinde used to enjoy “Z” category security. However, he was keen to get “Z plus” security cover which is being given to the likes of Uddhav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The decision not to grant his request had left him annoyed.

Restricted access to Matoshree

Over the past two years, Eknath Shinde’s access to Matoshree, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray, has been restricted which is an indication of further strain between the leadership and the one-time loyalist. Moreover, repeated complaints were being reported that meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not become difficult, but almost impossible in recent times.

Not so happy with NCP alliance

Another reason why Aknath Shinde rebelled could be the Sena’s decision to combine forces with the NCP. It was reported that Shinde was especially upset with Uddav’s decision to join hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the MVA government in the state. Shinde was of the opinion that the allies, especially NCP, has hurt the Sena’s future.