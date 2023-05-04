Home

Army Deployed, Internet Suspended And Curfew Imposed: Why Is Manipur’s Churachandpur On The Boil?

Army have been called in after fresh violence was reported in Manipur's Churachandpur district amid tension over a high court order on scheduled tribes status.

Manipur violence: So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said.

New Delhi: The Army on Thursday conducted a flag march in violence-hit areas of Manipur amid tension over a high court order on scheduled tribes status. The Army, in a statement, said efforts are underway to “evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order” in the areas.

“Responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of 3 May. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order underway,” Indian Army said.

So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places, a defence spokesperson said. The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said as per news agency PTI. “Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.

Misunderstanding between two communities: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the violence broke out following “misunderstanding and communication gap” between two communities and appealed people to maintain law and order in the state. “Since 24 hours, some incidents of clashes & vandalism have been reported in some places. These incidents are a result of a prevailing misunderstanding between two sections of our society. The state govt is taking all steps to control the situation,” CM Biren Singh said.

#WATCH | Since 24 hours, some incidents of clashes & vandalism have been reported in some places. These incidents are a result of a prevailing misunderstanding b/w two sections of our society. The state govt is taking all steps to control the situation: Manipur CM N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/YEwiN2ynJm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Mary Kom appeals for Centre’s intervention

Boxing legend and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom said the situation in the state have deteriorated since last night. “I am not feeling good about the situation In Manipur. Since last night the situation has deteriorated. I appeal state and central government to take steps for the situation and maintain peace and security in the state,” Mary Kom said.

“It is unfortunate that some people lost their family members in this violence. This situation must get normal at the earliest,” Mary Kom said.

#WATCH | Delhi: I am not feeling good about the situation In Manipur. Since last night the situation has deteriorated. I appeal State & Central Government to take steps for the situation & maintain peace & security in the state. It is unfortunate that some people lost their… pic.twitter.com/y1ht24WiSc — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Why is Manipur’s Churachandpur district on the boil

A violence broke out on Wednesday during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district. They held the protest to the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The development have added fire to the old ethnic conflict between the Meitei community, who dominate the Imphal Valley, and the hill tribes.

The ATSUM had called for the march in all the 10 hill districts in the state to oppose moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category. Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

ATSUM’s decision comes days after an order by a single-Judge bench of the High court of Manipur, comprising of Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidharan, which directed the state government to consider the request of the Meitei community within four weeks.

Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur which has been spearheading the movement for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category maintained “it is not about reservation in jobs, educational institutions and tax relief and is more about protecting the ancestral lands, culture and identity of the Meitei people threatened consistently by illegal immigrants from Myanmar and outside the state.”

The Meiteis, who make up 53 per cent of the state’s population, inhabit the Valley, which accounts for about a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of “large scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis”.

The hill districts which account for much of the state’s land mass is inhabited mostly by tribals — including the Nagas and Kukis and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said. Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

Situation in #Manipur is terrifying! There is wide spread arson, orders to shut down internet.

I request the Hon’ble PM & Hon’ble Union HM to kindly CUT SHORT their campaigning in #Karnataka & please save lives & property in #Manipur & establish peace & normalcy! #ManipurOnFire pic.twitter.com/LM32NM0Gys — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) May 3, 2023

In view of the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, “Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.”

According to the statement, the suspension comes in light of some anti-social elements using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages.

“Some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public. Social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers arid is being used to incite the general public Wheal might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur,” it read.

