Geneva: As many as 92 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 12 countries that are "non-endemic", since May 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday, as it highlighted that cases are expected to increase. In its latest update on the fast-spreading disease, the WHO said, "As of 21 May, 13:00, 92 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions."

"The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries. Immediate actions focus on informing those who may be most at risk for monkeypox infection with accurate information, in order to stop the further spread," it added.

The health agency further stated that currently available evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic. “Reported cases thus far have no established travel links to an endemic area. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics,” said WHO.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family. There are two clades of monkeypox virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin (Central African) clade. The name monkeypox originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions.

Common Symptoms of Monkeypox

Headache

Acute onset of fever (>38.5 o C),

C), Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes)

Myalgia (muscle and body aches)

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, a rash and lesions on the face or genitals. WHO estimates the disease is fatal for about one in 10 people, but smallpox vaccines are protective and some antiviral drugs are also being developed.



Monkeypox endemic countries are: Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.

Treatment for Monkeypox

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox, according to the global health body.

Vetarinarian Gaurav Sharma said studies are needed to better understand the risk. “While close physical contact is a well-known risk factor for transmission, it is unclear at this time if monkeypox can be transmitted specifically through sexual transmission routes,” Sharma, from the Centre for Animal Disease Research And Diagnosis (CADRAD), in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, told news agency PTI.

“Considering the increased case fatality rates, and probable aerosol route of transmission, there is certain risk for India too,” he said. Sharma noted that studies are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology, sources of infection and transmission patterns.