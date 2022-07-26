Monkeypox: The Monkeypox cases have been rising at a worrying rate across the globe. Over 16,000 cases from around 75 countries have been recorded so far. Four cases have been reported in India – three from Kerala and one from Delhi. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also sounded its highest level of alert for the virus and declared Monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).Also Read - Monkeypox Scare: Adar Poonawalla Says Serum Institute In Talks With Novovax To Develop Vaccine Soon

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO.

Monkeypox: All You Need To Know About This Disease

Can Monkeypox pass from one person to another?

Monkeypox can be passed on from one person to another through any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs (including sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands)

It can also spread through touching cloth, bedding

Who are most unlikely to have Monkeypox?

You are most unlikely to have Monkeypox if you are not in close contact with an infected person or not recently travelled to countries with high prevalence of the disease

Who Can Get it?

No one is immune from Monkeypox. Anyone can get infected.

However, it is important to note that because most cases reported till involve men who are gay or bisexual or men who have sex with other men, it is particularly important for the people of these age groups to be on alert.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

One who gets infected with the virus, it generally takes between 5 to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

What are the first symptoms of Monkeypox?

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

High Temperature

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen Glands

Shivering

Exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often beings on the face then spreads to the other parts of the body.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks. While you have the symptoms, you can pass monkeypox on the other people.

Dos

Wash your hand with soap and water at a regular or use hand sanitiser

Use face mask

Have an open discussion with your partner about their sexual health and any symptoms they may have

If you have the symptoms of Monkeypox, try to take a break form sex and intimate contact

