Monkeypox Latest News Today: With the cases of Monkeypox virus rising across the globe, a wave of fear could be seen amongst citizens. More than 16,000 cases of the disease have now been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak. In July alone, thousands of cases of monkeypox were diagnosed in dozens of countries, after which it became clear that the outbreak had not stagnated. On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alert in the International Health Regulations, but it is not a synonym for a pandemic. The status is a tool for protecting global population health and not a declaration that a global crisis is already happening.

Should People be Worried About Monkeypox?

Senior scientist at Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) Dr Pragya Yadav said monkeypox virus is an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus having two distinct genetic clades — the central African (Congo Basin) clade and the west African clade. “The recent outbreak which has affected several countries leading to a worrisome situation is caused by the west African strain which is less severe than the Congo lineage reported earlier. The cases reported in India are also of the less severe west African lineage,” she told PTI.

Epidemiologist and infectious diseases physician Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said monkeypox is not a new virus. It has been present globally for five decades, and there is a reasonable understanding of its viral structure, transmission and pathogenicity, he added. “The virus causes mostly mild illness. It is less contagious and requires close personal contact with symptomatic individuals in contrast to the SARS-CoV-2 that had a respiratory spread and a high proportion of asymptomatic cases.

“There is every reason, as of now, to believe that a monkeypox outbreak can effectively be tackled and the virus contained by isolation of confirmed cases, quarantine of contacts and the use of authorised smallpox vaccines as ‘off-label’ for ‘ring vaccination,” Lahariya said, adding that vaccination for the general population is not currently recommended.

Will Monkeypox Invoke Lockdown-like Situation

Risk of lockdowns due to rising monkeypox cases? ~0% — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) July 24, 2022

Unlike Covid, which was airborne, monkeypox is harder to transmit, thus chances of lockdown due to monkeypox virus is minimal. A global health expert who specializes in infectious disease epidemiologyn asked people to not worry about monkeypox. “This decision by the WHO, though it may sound ominous, is not a sign of bad things to come. Rather, it is a way to prevent monkeypox from becoming a global crisis”, the expert said.

Taking to Twitter, Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases from the University of Maryland, said,”Monkeypox requires close skin contact with lesions, fluid. Soiled surfaces and beddings are also a risk. (But) rarely respiratory droplets can transmit. Again, Covid is a novel virus, but monkeypox is not a new virus and importantly “we have available vaccines to fight it”. In the case of Covid, vaccines had to be developed.

“If Covid is like a snake bite, monkeypox is like bed bugs,” the professor wrote on the microblogging site. However, monkeypox is still “important and concerning, but not the same” as Covid.