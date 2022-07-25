Monkeypox Cases: After COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox— a new viral disease has wreaked havoc in and around the world. While India so far 4 confirmed cases, about 14, 533 infections have been reported from around 72 countries. Following the continuous surge, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a ‘public health emergency’ over monkeypox, months after debating over sounding the alarm. The WHO defines PHEIC as “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response”.Also Read - Widespread Tests, Vaccines Key to Contain Monkeypox Outbreak: White House

How Monkeypox Got Its Name?

Apart from human, monkeys too can contract the deadly virus, and that’s where the disease got its name. Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The scientists called it monkeypox, as the disease caused lesions similar to those seen in smallpox — a cousin of monkeypox Also Read - EXPLAINED: Will Monkeypox Spread Like COVID in India?

Despite being named “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) might harbor the virus and infect people. Also Read - Monkeypox in India: Places That Have Reported Cases

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries. Previously, almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals. These cases occurred on multiple continents.

Monkeypox: Symptoms, Treatment

The most common symptoms of the virus that persist over 2-4 weeks of time:-

Headache

Back pain

Fever

Skin lesion

Swollen nymph nodes

Fatigue

Treatment/Prevention