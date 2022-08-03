New Delhi: With global rise in monkeypox cases, all eyes are now on the vaccine which will fight the disease. To date, there have been more than 22,000 monkeypox cases reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo. On Friday, Brazil and Spain reported deaths linked to monkeypox, the first reported outside Africa. Several countries including France, Japan, US, India said preparations are underway for monkeypox vaccine.Also Read - Can You Catch Monkeypox If You Are On Flight With An Infected Person? Your Answer Here

The race for monkeypox vaccine

Japan’s health ministry on Wednesday approved the use of a smallpox vaccine believed to be effective against monkeypox. The smallpox vaccine approved by the ministry is thought to be 85 per cent effective against monkeypox, health officials said.

The move came after Japan confirmed two cases of the disease in late July in men in their 30s, who had both travelled overseas, and the government announced preemptive measures to prevent the spread of the disease. As for treatment, the health ministry is looking into a medication called tecovirimat, which is an oral medication also used to treat smallpox, Xinhua news agency reported. As for Japan’s supply of the smallpox vaccine, the ministry said it is currently sufficient.

At the moment, there’s only one producer of the most advanced monkeypox vaccine: the Danish company Bavarian Nordic. Its production capacity this year is about 30 million doses, with about 16 million vaccines available now.

In May, Bavarian Nordic asked the US to release more than 215,000 doses it was due to receive “to assist with international requests the company was receiving,” and the US complied, according to Bill Hall, a spokesman for the department of Health and Human Services, as per a report by The Associated Press. The US will still receive the doses but at a later date.

In Spain, which has Europe’s biggest monkeypox outbreak, the demand for vaccines far exceeds supply. “There is a real gap between the number of vaccines that we currently have available and the people who could benefit,” said Pep Coll, a medical director at a Barcelona health center that was dispensing shots this week.

WHO is developing a vaccine-sharing mechanism for affected countries, but has released few details about how it might work. The UN health agency has made no guarantees about prioritizing poor countries in Africa, saying only that vaccines would be dispensed based on epidemiological need.

Some experts worry the mechanism could duplicate the problems seen with COVAX, created by WHO and partners in 2020 to try to ensure poorer countries would get COVID-19 shots. That missed repeated targets to share vaccines with poorer nations.

So far, there is no time limit on when the monkeypox vaccine will be developed or available for use. Scientists across the world are keeping a close eye on the monkeypox disease and several researches are underway to develop the vaccine.

Monkeypox vaccine in India: What’s the status

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in Rajya Sabha, informed that scientists have isolated the monkeypox virus and a vaccine, like that for COVID-19, might be developed. While replying to a question regarding the steps taken to create awareness about monkeypox, Mandaviya said: “Monkeypox has been isolated by our scientists and ICMR has also floated an ‘expression of interest’. Like it was done during the time of Covid. On the basis of that, our scientists who come forward should be given an isolated virus so that its vaccine can be developed.”

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said preparations were underway to manufacture a vaccine to fight monkeypox. “All preparations for the vaccine are being done; I briefed the minister on this. We are researching on the vaccine for monkeypox and if there’s a need for it,” Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Monkeypox vaccine: Will everyone need it

Scientists say that, unlike campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations against monkeypox won’t be necessary. They think targeted use of the available doses, along with other measures, could shut down the expanding epidemics that were recently designated by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency.

Yet while monkeypox is much harder to spread than COVID-19, experts warn if the disease spills over into general populations — currently in Europe and North America it is circulating almost exclusively among gay and bisexual men — the need for vaccines could intensify, especially if the virus becomes entrenched in new regions.