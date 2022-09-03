Cape Canaveral: NASA is all set to try again on Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week. Giving details, the managers said they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket which is most powerful ever built by NASA remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.Also Read - Artemis 1 Lego! Who Are Onboard NASA's Uncrewed Moon Mission? Meet The Team

Why Artemis-1 to be launched at 11.47 PM?

Space agency NASA, after an aborted attempt on August 29, will make another bid to launch its Artemis-1 mission later on Saturday at 11:47 PM. Just like the previous time, there is a two-hour window to launch the mission on Saturday, starting 2.17 PM eastern daylight time (11:47 pm IST). Also Read - Artemis 1: NASA's Moon Mission That Draws Inspiration From The Greek Lunar Goddess | EXPLAINED

The problem that started during last Sunday’s attempt to launch – one of the four engines of the rocket had not cooled down sufficiently enough — was fixed by Wednesday and a final go-ahead to make another launch attempt was given on Thursday. And the next launch window was available only on Saturday night (India time). Also Read - NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: When And Where To Watch Livestream Of NASA's 'Mega Moon Mission'

Why special timeslots are booked for space mission?

It must be noted that space missions cannot be launched anytime they are ready to go. Special timeslots are booked for the launch. It is primarily because of two main reasons. One of the reasons could be for scheduling a launch window is to look for the shortest distance to the destination. And another reason could be the need for fuel efficiency. As there is no refuelling opportunity in space, the fuel the rocket carries, the heavier it becomes, which again means more fuel is required to propel it.

Hence, depending on which side a satellite is heading in space, the distance it has to travel to get into an orbit, the nature of the probe it has to carry out –a precise launch window is calculated taking these things into consideration.

The whole objective of the time slot and launch window is to find the most efficient way — in terms of time and energy — to reach the destination.

First capsule to fly to moon after 50 years

The Space Launch System rocket will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago.

Proceeding toward a Saturday launch will provide additional insight, even if the problem reappears and the countdown is halted again, said NASA’s rocket program manager, John Honeycutt. That’s better than us sitting around scratching our heads, was it good enough or not.

Based on what I’ve heard from the technical team today, what we need to do is continue to pore over the data and polish up our plan on putting the flight rationale together, he said.

The chilling operation will be conducted a half-hour earlier for Saturday afternoon’s launch attempt, once fueling begins that morning. Honeycutt said the timing of this engine chilldown was earlier during successful testing last year, and so performing it sooner may do the trick.